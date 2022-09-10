All iPhone 14 models arrive with 6GB of RAM

- Advertisement -

Over the last couple of years, one of the ways Apple has differentiated its Pro and non-Pro s has been through RAM capacity.

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini had 4 GB of RAM each, while the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max were equipped with 6 GB of RAM. The same thing happened last year, as the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 went back to using 4GB of RAM while the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max had 6GB of RAM.

Now, the Xcode 14 beta has confirmed that all iPhone 14 have 6 GB of RAM. This marks the first time since the iPhone 11 series that all new models get the same amount of RAM.

Previous rumors suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro series would bring faster LPDDR5 RAM, while the regular 14 models would stick with LPDDR4X RAM, although we don’t have any confirmation on that in the new Xcode report.

The four iPhone 14 models can be reserved starting today, September 9, starting at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in more than 40 countries and regions.



