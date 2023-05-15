Samsung TV Plus, latest version improves the experience with Galaxy Z and Galaxy Tab

- Advertisement -

Samsung releases a rather significant update for theTV Plus app, the one that allows you to access the streaming platform that offers sports, information or entertainment channels for free (with advertising). The latest version, the 1.0.10.9improves the experience for those who own a Galaxy Z Fold or a Galaxy Tab, intervenes on the interface and makes it easier to find interesting content.

Samsung has intervened on this last aspect by modifying the section You discover and improving the algorithm that recommends what content to see. There is clearly no shortage of bug fixes and improvements to the app’s performance and stability. And then there are the measures for improve the experience with large screenstherefore foldable like that of Galaxy Z Fold or in one piece like that of Galaxy Tab.

Samsung did not specify what or on which aspects it intervened, but it can be hypothesized that the application interface is now more flexible than what is needed to offer the same experience on foldables or tablets as with the “traditional” Galaxy. The app is published on both the Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store: at the time of writing, however, the most recent version, 1.0.10.9, is not available in either store, but judging by the versions currently present, it should arrive first on the Samsung virtual store.

The version available on the Galaxy Store is more recent than the one on the Play Store (1.0.10.8 instead of 1.0.09.7), so if you can, or if you have a Samsung Galaxy, we advise you to check the Korean store first.

