Official Pixel Fold, the first folding smartphone from Google arrives (not in Italy).

After many rumors and previews, during the Google I / O 2023, the annual event dedicated to developers, the Mountain View company has finally announced its Pixel Fold with which it also makes its official debut in the folding smartphone market.

The Pixel Fold arrives a few years after the first foldables and will have to contend with smartphones from other manufacturers already on the market, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, which arrived last year and is now in its fourth generation, or the most recent Honor Magic Vs. The competition in this sector is however destined to intensify considerably in the coming months: the first foldable from OnePlus will arrive in August, Huawei has just announced the Mate X3, while Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 3 is expected for the end of the ‘summer. On the Chinese market, however, there are already OPPO Find N2 and Vivo X Fold 2.

2022 closed in a positive way for folding devices, with a growth of 62% compared to the previous year, and analysts’ forecasts see 2023 still growing, but in a decidedly more competitive context, as we have seen. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Pixel Fold performs in this rapidly changing market.

TENSOR PROCESSOR AND TRIPLE REAR CAMERA

Google Pixel Fold comes with a 5.8-inch OLED external display with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1080×2092 and a pixel density of 408ppi. This display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,550nit and a 120Hz refresh rate it’s a Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Inside of, the foldable display has a size of 7.6 inches, with a 6:5 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1840×2208, a pixel density of 308ppi and a peak brightness of 1,450nit. Also in this case, the refresh rate reaches up to 120Hzbut the screen protection is guaranteed in this case by a thin layer of plastic.

The Pixel Fold is powered by the processor Google Tensor G2 at 5nmthe same one used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and since Titan M2 safety co-processor, for greater protection of user data. The device is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory. Pixel Fold also supports 5G connectivity and has a 4,821mAh battery with support 30W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Google claims to offer “a battery life of more than 24 hours” and up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

As for the photographic sector, the Pixel Fold is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor with OISan aperture of f/1.7, a field of view of 82 degrees and a pixel width of 0.8 μm., a camera 10.8 MP ultra-wide angle with a 121.1-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm pixel width and lens correction, and a 5x dual pixel telephoto 10.8MP with f/3.05 apertureSuper Res zoom up to 20x and pixel width of 1.22 μm.

There is also a laser-detection autofocus sensor, a spectral sensor and an anti-flicker. The internal front camera is 8MP, while the external one is 9.5MP. Two colors available: Obsidian and Porcelain.

The operating system is Android 13 with software features specially developed for the Pixel Fold. Among these one that allows you to translate automatically by displaying the translations on both the internal and external display, optimized layouts for the main apps, animated wallpapers that move according to the opening angle, a lower taskbar with your favorite apps and, of course, the ability to add apps.

Google claimed to have optimized over 50 official Google apps to work well with the Fold’s large display, and it’s also working with a few developers, including Spotify, Disney+, and WhatsApp, to optimize their apps as well. Pixel Fold will receive three Android updates, so up to Android 16, and five years of security patches

DATA SHEET

display: External: OLED 5.8″ 1080-2092, 17.4:9, 408ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,550nit peak, Gorilla Glass Victus internal: OLED 7.6″ 1840×2208, 6:5, 380ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.450nit peak, protective plastic

processor: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 coprocessor: Titan M2

Titan M2 memory: 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G (mmWave+sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2 gen 2

5G (mmWave+sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2 gen 2 resistence: IPX8

IPX8 cameras: rear: Main 48MP, quad-pixel with 0.8um pixel size, 1/2″ sensor, f/1.7, FOV 82° 10.8MP ultra wide angle, 1.25um pixels, 1/3″ sensor, f/2.2, FOV 121.1° 10.8MP telephoto, dual-pixel with 1.22um pixel size, 1/3.1″ sensor, f/3.05, FOV 21.9°, 5x optical zoom internal front: 8MP, 1.12um pixels, f/2.0, FOV 84° external front: 9.5MP dual pixel with 1.22um pixels, f/2.2, FOV 84°

size : open: 139.7×158.7×5.8mm closed: 139.7×79.5×12.1mm

: weight: 283g

283g drums: 4,821mAh, 30W wired fast charging

4,821mAh, 30W wired fast charging colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

Obsidian, Porcelain operating system: Android 13



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Google’s Pixel Fold will be sold in two color variants priced at:

$1799 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

1869 dollars, instead, they will be needed for the version with 512GB of storage

The device will be available initially in the USA, Japan, UK and Germany (at 1899 euros). At the moment there is no information regarding availability in other countries, including Italy. Those who pre-order today will get a free Pixel Watch, 2TB of Google One for 6 months and YouTube Premium for 3 months