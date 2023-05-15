Realme 11 official with Pro and Pro+: Italian design for the new series | Prices China

- Advertisement -

Realme 11 is the name of new series of smartphones called to replace the popular previous generation announced last November on three different occasions: first 10 “smooth” 4G (our review HERE), then the 5G version, and finally 10 Pro and 10 Pro+. Among the other variants that arrived later to mention Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Editionborn from the collaboration between the Chinese brand and the multinational of bubbles.

Also this year there are three top models: Realme 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro+. They have been talked about on several occasions – in particular the 200MP camera of the Pro+ – and now we are finally able to report images, official technical characteristics, availability and prices of the different variants, created in collaboration with the former Gucci designer Matteo Menotto .

REALME 11 PRO+

REALME 11 PRO

REALME 11

PRICES

REALME 11 PRO+

The top range Realme 11 Pro + boasts a ISOCELL HP3 main camera SuperZoom from 200MP updated, featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor and an f/1.69 aperture. It integrates 4x in-sensor zoom technology without loss of image quality, and through the Auto-zoom function the smartphone is able to automatically recognize the selected area by zooming in an “intelligent” way. The camera then offers SuperOIS, Super NightScape, Moon Mode and Starry Mode Pro. Sony 32MP camera allows you to enter the Super Group Portrait mode.

Equipped with a curved display from 6.7 inches with automatic brightness adjustment at 20,000 levels, 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming, has a battery of 5,000mAh with refill SuperVOOC 100W.

The smartphone is available in colors Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green and Astral Blackall made by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with the Italian designer Matteo Menotto.

display: AMOLED 6.7″, refresh rate 120Hz, 950nit, HDR10+, PWM 2.160Hz, screen-body ratio 93.65%

AMOLED 6.7″, refresh rate 120Hz, 950nit, HDR10+, PWM 2.160Hz, screen-body ratio 93.65% processor: MediaTek Dimension 7050 at 6nm

MediaTek Dimension 7050 at 6nm memory: 12GB of RAM + 8GB virtual 256/512GB/1TB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual SIM: Yes

Yes fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: Main 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3, 1/1.4″, f/1.69, 2.24um pixels, SuperOIS 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 2MP 4cm macro, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh, SuperVOOC S 100W fast charge

5,000mAh, SuperVOOC S 100W fast charge weight: 183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green)

183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green) size: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green)

161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green) os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

REALME 11 PRO

The Pro variant is equipped with the same 6.7″ curved display Pro+ with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming and offers 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment. Also in this case inside we find the processor Dimension 7050, flanked by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The battery from 5,000mAh supports fast charging a 67W.

Same design and same colors also for this variant, therefore Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green and Astral Black, while the main camera in this case is from 108MP with 2x loosless zoom and Auto-Zoom mode, Super NightScape and Street Photography 4.0.

display: SuperAMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, PWM dimming 2,160Hz, contrast 5,000,000:1, refresh rate 120Hz, HDR10+, 950nit

SuperAMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, PWM dimming 2,160Hz, contrast 5,000,000:1, refresh rate 120Hz, HDR10+, 950nit processor: MediaTek Dimension 7050

MediaTek Dimension 7050 memory: 8/12GB of RAM +8GB virtual 256/512GB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual SIM: Yes

Yes fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: 108MP, f/1.75, OIS 2MP macro, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh with 67W charging

5,000mAh with 67W charging os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 weight: 183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green)

183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green) size: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green)

REALME 11

The realme 11 triptych closes, which shares part of the technical data sheet with the two previous models, but differs in the presence of a Dimension 6020 processor and more compact dimensions (6.43-inch display).

display: SuperAMOLED 6.43″ FHD+, 90Hz refresh rate, 409ppi, 4,000,000:1 contrast, 1,000nit

SuperAMOLED 6.43″ FHD+, 90Hz refresh rate, 409ppi, 4,000,000:1 contrast, 1,000nit processor: MediaTek Dimension 6020 5G 7nm

MediaTek Dimension 6020 5G 7nm memory: 8/12GB of RAM 256GB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display dual SIM: Yes

Yes cameras: front: 8MP rear: 64MP main, f/1.79 2MP depth, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh, recharges at 33W

5,000mAh, recharges at 33W weight: 183g (Orange) / 182g (Black)

183g (Orange) / 182g (Black) size: 159.8×72.9×7.98mm (Orange) / 7.93mm (Black)

159.8×72.9×7.98mm (Orange) / 7.93mm (Black) os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 colors: Black, Orange

PRICES

Realme 11: 8/256GB: 1,599 yuan, approximately 210 euros 12/256GB: 1,799 yuan, approximately 237 euros

Realm 11 Pro: 8/256GB: 1,699 yuan, approximately 223 euros 12/512GB: 1,999 yuan, approximately 263 euros 12/512GB: 2,199 yuan, approximately 289 euros

Realm 11 Pro+: 12/256GB: 1,999 yuan, approximately 263 euros 12/512GB: 2,299 yuan, approximately 303 euros 12GB/1TB: 2,599 yuan, approximately 342 euros

