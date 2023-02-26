LumaFusion arrives on Android and Chrome OS: price (it’s discounted on the Galaxy Store)

- Advertisement -

Luma Fusion is officially available on devices Android and ChromeOS. The video editor was released in beta in November last year to a small number of users (at a discounted price), now it makes its debut on the stable channel by making available to those who use Google’s operating systems a series of advanced tools and features, from green screen to luma and chroma key effects. From now on, the app can be downloaded on all Android smartphones and tablets and on Chromebooks.

Extremely popular in the Apple arena, LumaFusion is been downloaded 1.1 million times since 2016 – year of its debut – to date. The app is not a simple port of the iOS version, the LumaTouch developers admit that they have redesigned it from scratch specifically for Android and Chrome OS operating systems in order to make the most of the functionality of smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks.

We have assembled a team of experienced Android developers. They have gone to the difficult task of recreating the unique LumaFusion experience to provide a consistent experience across all devices, while taking advantage of the unique features that ChromeBooks and Android tablets and smartphones have to offer.

Following the initial offering, LumaFusion is now being offered at full price 27.99 euros on the Play Store (links below). It is a figure that some may consider excessive, but it is a one-time purchase that differentiates the app from similar solutions that require the payment of a monthly or annual subscription. If you have a Samsung smartphone then our advice is to take advantage of the offer which provides for a discount of more than 8 euros: 19.32 euros instead of 27.60 euros.

Luma Fusion | Samsung | Galaxy Store, 27.60 €19.32

Luma Fusion | android | Google Play Store, €27.99