Samsung Self Repair arrives in Italy: here are the Galaxy suitable for DIY repair

Samsung Self Repair arrives in Europe: the service launched last year in the United States has recently been extended to South Korea, and is now also made available in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Users owning Galaxy devices they will thus have the opportunity to carry out repairs in complete autonomy with the help of original tools. The products currently compatible with the service are:

smartphones: Galaxy S20 series Galaxy S21 series Galaxy S22 series

PC: Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6″



Commented TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics:

Samsung is constantly working to lengthen the life cycle of its devices in order to allow users to enjoy the high performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible. We are committed to extending access to our Self Repair program worldwide, improving the repairability of our products.

NOTE: by ordering the components, it is also possible to purchase a kit containing the repair tools (reusable).

WHAT CAN BE REPLACED

For the Italian market, Samsung relies on the authorized distributor and supplier of electronic components 2Service based in the Netherlands. The replaceable parts are:

Galaxy S20, S21, S22: screen drums rear window charging port

Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360: front with keyboard rear LCD screen drums touchpads fingerprint reader key rubber feet



Samsung announces that it will soon extend the Self Repair program to other products and countries. “This effort aims to expand access to repair options, enabling Galaxy customers to have more choices for repairing their devices.“.