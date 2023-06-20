HTC U23 Pro, here’s how it’s done in a teardown video

- Advertisement -

There aren’t many videos on the net about teardowns of HTC devices, simply because of smartphones, HTC, now brings out very few. Yet the Taiwanese company occasionally launches some new model, it happened last month with U23 Pros, mid-range product built around displays and cameras: it has a generously sized 6.7-inch OLED at 120 Hz and a 4-element rear camera group, of which the main one is the 108 MP sensor with optical image stabilization image.

It’s not particularly cheap – 559 euros list price in Italy in the only 12+256 GB variant, a price that is even higher on Amazon – but whoever buys one to keep it for a long time may one day need to disassemble it to change a component, perhaps the battery. The YouTube channel PBKreview it has disassembled one behind the camera lens to understand what it’s like inside and how repairable it is.

There back cover plastic of HTC U23 Pro comes off easily, once removed a fairly simple picture emerges in which there are several screws (14) all with Philips heads, therefore rather common. There USB-C port one of the components normally most subject to wear over the years, is not soldered to the board, and a relative simplicity of disassembly emerges both for the 3.5mm audio jack that for the drumsto fix which a fairly small amount of glue was used.

Too bad that to replace the display you have to disassemble everything, so replacing it with an intact one is a complicated operation, and unfortunately it is not so improbable that the screen needs to be replaced. The difficulty in replacing the display combined with difficult availability of spare parts for a possible do-it-yourself repair they are the basis of the mediocre vote remedied by HTC U23 Pro in the teardown of PBKreview.

display : 6.7″ OLED up to 120Hz, 20:9, Full HD+, Gorilla Glass Victus protection

: 6.7″ OLED up to 120Hz, 20:9, Full HD+, Gorilla Glass Victus protection SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expansion via microSD

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expansion via microSD cameras : main rear: 108 MP f/1.7, optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP f/2.4 120 degrees macro rear: 5 MP f/2.2 rear depth: 2 MP f/2.4 front: 32MP f/2.45

: connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BDS, Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 3.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BDS, Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack unlock : side fingerprint reader

: side fingerprint reader resistence IP67

IP67 system operating : Android 13

: Android 13 drums : 4,600mAh

: 4,600mAh recharge : 30 watts wired + 15 watts wireless + reverse wireless

: 30 watts wired + 15 watts wireless + reverse wireless size And weight: 166.6 x 77.1 x 8.9 mm, 205 grams.

HTC U23 Pro is available online from Bpm power at 495 euros or from Amazon Marketplace at 624 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 11 top models. To see the other 3 offers click here. (updated June 19, 2023, 2.35 pm)