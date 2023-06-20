Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, new details on the battery, hinge and cameras

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected by the end of this summer: it will be available internationally, it is said, unlike its predecessors Mix Fold and Mix Fold 2 which have remained limited to the Chinese market. New details are now emerging that allow us to have a more precise picture of the technical specifications of the foldable destined to compete with Pixel Fold, Magic VS and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5, Find N3 and OnePlus Fold.

As reported by Digital Chat Station, Mix Fold 3 will have a thin and light curved glass body and will be equipped with a teardrop hinge similar to the one we will find on Samsung’s next foldable. The presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 50W wireless charging is once again confirmed. In wired mode the battery – probably still 4,500mAh as on Mix Fold 2 – can be recharged at 67W.

There will be four rear cameras (three instead on Mix Fold 2): one main, one ultra wide angle, one tele with 3.2x optical zoom and one periscopic with 5x zoom. Unfortunately, details on sensors and resolution are not available, just as there is no news on the diagonals of the two displays: on Mix Fold 2, remember, the internal one is 8.02 inches, the external one is 6.56 inches.

For completeness, we report below the main characteristics of the current model: