Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with IP67 resistance: possible for a rumor

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Tab customers have long been asking for water resistance on more expensive models, and Samsung could please the public with the next generation of high-end Tabs. According to sources of colleagues from sammobile.com in fact, there’s a very good chance that on Galaxy Tab S9s there resistance to water and dust is certified according to the IP67 standard.

No IP68, but already the IP67 standard seems more than sufficient for the typical use of a tablet. Guarantees:

maximum resistance against dust, sand and any solid body of small dimensions ( IP6X )

) protection against temporary immersion, typically to a depth of 1 meter and for a maximum of 30 minutes (IPX7).

Wanting to accept the anticipation of colleagues, who are always very attentive to what is happening around Seoul, it will be necessary to understand whether the IP67 protection can be the prerogative of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra only or there are chances that it will end up increasing the appeal of the so-called “minor” versions, the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the “standard” Tab S9.

- Advertisement -

In short, Samsung would be seriously considering the possibility to arrive on the market with top-of-the-range tablets with certified resistance: “Signs, as things stand, are that the Galaxy Tab S9 range will be water resistant, but sometimes it happens that intentions change along the way”colleagues warn.

Who cite the case of Galaxy Z Fold 5 as an example: it seemed that the company’s intention was to integrate the S Pen inside the body for the first time, as happens on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, now instead there would have been a ‘reverse. However, considering the quality level achieved by the Galaxy Tab S (read for example the review of the Tab S8 Ultra), if the IP67 resistance did not arrive there would be no hair-tearing. We will keep you posted.

In the opening image, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Tablet Android 12 Graphite

635 €

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4 Inch 5G RAM 8GB 256GB Tablet Android 12 Graphite

1123 €

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 12GB 256GB Tablet Android 12 Graphite

1299 €