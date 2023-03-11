They pay 63 thousand dollars for the first iPhone in history

Through an internet auction, a user sold one of the iphone Uncapped first-generation for $63,000, about 106 times its original value when it was released 15 years ago.

The figure makes this product the most expensive of its kind in history, since previous sales limits were over $40,000, giving this collector’s item much more value.

The story behind the most expensive iPhone

In 2007, Manzana launched the first iphone for $599. During this time, Karen Greenowner of the sold device, was working at a chain of pet supply stores and her coworkers gave her a new cell phone at the time.

In those days, she was a user of the operator Verizon, but the iPhone was only compatible with AT&T, so she never used it or took it out of its box, according to what she told Business Insider.

Over the years, that device went up in value, to the point that Green realized that they were selling it on eBay for $10,000. “I thought to myself, ‘My God, I think I have the original.’ I called my son and said: ‘Go get the phone and make sure it’s not open,’” he said.

The owner of the phone had kept it for 15 years without uncovering. (LCG Auctions)

Seeing that he had a high-value item for collectors, he went to the television show Doctor & the Diva to participate in a segment in which viewers evaluated a product and put a price on it. Her iPhone was valued at $5,000.

However, he did not sell it at that time and it was not until October of last year that he saw that at auction they bought a similar cell phone for $40,000 and he decided that it was time, because he had recently opened a tattoo studio and the money could be used to improve your business in the midst of a difficult economic time.

“If I could put up with the phone for another 10 years, I probably would. The only reason I’m selling that phone is because I need to keep this business going,” Green said.

The auction was made through LCG Auctions and the offer began in early February for $2,500, but it was estimated that the piece would go up to $50,000. On February 19 a wave of offers, starting the day at 24,000 and sound finally sold for 63,356 dollars.

The company in charge of the auction assures that part of the final value success that the iphone it is because it was “a really unique piece with a great story behind it”. Although the owner of it assures that it was very difficult for her to sell it and only the need for money made her part with it.

“It took me almost a year to get it going, and when you don’t have income for a year because you have nowhere to work and you’re trying to get by on your own, your resources start to dry up,” he explained.

For now, the name of the person who bought the new device, without a box and with all the components, is not known. Although it may no longer be a functional cell phone, due to the wear and tear of time on its battery, it will be a great collector’s item.