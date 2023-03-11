HONOR leads the premium smartphone market in Latin America and the world with its HONOR Magic Series, even before starting MWC 2023

HONOR has become one of the great exponents of technology with its latest launches of smartphones, which is why in the next Mobile World Congress (MWC) which is done every year Barcelona, ​​Spain, and in which TechSmart will be present, all the advances and plans for this 2023 will be announced.

In recent weeks, HONOR has won different recognitions that have classified it as one of the best options to purchase a cell phone due to striking features such as performance, photography, and design; even about Apple and Samsung.

In fact, the world is talking about its most important technological advance, in which it incorporated superlight gearless hinge technology into its new mobile, with the HONOR Magic Vs becoming the brand’s first smartphone to obtain this innovation.

An unmissable event

Honor at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Cheaper than Philips Hue: Smart LED strips from 20 euros LED strips create a nice atmosphere. Some only light up in one color, others can display several colors at the same time and are animated. 08/23/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

At MWC, HONOR will hold a presentation dedicated exclusively to two new member products of the company’s Magic series: the HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs which will have its global launch on February 27, 2023 at MWC 2023.

It may interest you: These are the devices that Honor will present at the Mobile World Congress

For people who want to be a part of this launch and learn about all the important features, you can join the live on the company’s home page, Facebook profiles of HONOR Mexico, Colombia and Peru; in addition to other LATAM countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Schedules:

6:30 a.m. Mexico

7:30 a.m. Colombia and Peru

9:30 am Argentina – Washington DC, USA.

01:30 p.m. Spain

“Unleash the Power of Magic (Unleash the power of magic), is the name of the event to which TechSmart will be present to deliver all the details to our readers. An unmissable event for technology lovers who can share their comments on social networks with the hashtags: #UnleashThePowerofMagic – #HONORMagic5Pro and #HONORMagicVs

Leadership in foldable smartphones: one-of-a-kind hinge technology

HONOR Magic Vs has a focus on design as well as hinge engineering with which it solves multiple problems that some devices from other brands have that also have foldable phones like Samsung.

In fact, in Colombiaa conversation between HONOR and Samsung was generated on social networks, where HONOR demonstrated this benefit of total folding, quite the opposite of its competitor, which still has a considerable gap in its products when folding the screen.

HONOR Instagram Conversation

And so the conversation ended:

In this cell phone there will be a big difference between the complete closure of the screen, as if it were a book, and the space between it, as well as the durability of the device and how it helps the user experience.

It may interest you: How hinge technology works in folding cell phones

The internal or folding screen is larger, with a panel 7.9-inch flexible OLED with 90 Hz refresh rate, 100% reproduction. Honor’s idea is to offer a tablet-like experience on this new device.

The gears allow for better screen rotation, however, they make the device heavier and thicker than other brands, but the HONOR Magic Vs’ super-lightweight gearless hinge drastically reduces the number of support structure components used. in the hinge from 92 to 4, offering a light hinge and guaranteeing proper rotation at the same time, which resists more than 400,000 folds, that is, it can be opened daily more than 100 times for 10 years without the hinge suffering any wear .

With this cell phone they captured a Guinness Record in slam-dunk. All the hidden Netflix codes: find any movie or series by category with this app

Guinness Record of HONOR

Piotr Grabowski is a slam-dunker that broke a new Guinness Record, and to capture the moment, HONOR accompanied him with the camera of its next cell phone, which will be presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

This achievement was captured in detail through the lens of the HONOR Magic5 Pro, the next cell phone that the company will be revealing at Mobile World Congress 2023.

This phone is expected to have several of the highest features on the market, such as the inclusion of the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, RAM memory from 8 to 12GB, storage between 256 and 512 GB and with Android 13 out of the box in addition to the latest version of MagicOS.

Finally, the mobile will arrive in three colors: cyan, orange and black; Possibly it will have a processor Snapdragon 8 GEN 2 with special features dedicated to better energy management of the device which, without a doubt, will have a large battery and a fast charge of up to 66 watts. Perfect for it to last more than a day and a half.