5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsApplePopular app on iPads finally arrives for the Galaxy Tab line

Popular app on iPads finally arrives for the Galaxy Tab line

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Popular app on iPads finally arrives for the Galaxy Tab line
1678292292 popular app on ipads finally arrives for the galaxy tab.jpeg
- Advertisement -

GoodNotes, a very popular application on iOS, iPadOS and macOS systems, has just had its beta version released for Android reaching users of Samsung tablets. This platform allows the user to make personalized notes using all available tools such as hand drawing, geometric shapes and more.

Success among the community earned GoodNotes the app of the year award in 2022, in addition to being recognized by Apple as the best platform for iPad. According to information, the app has currently been released to a select group of Galaxy Tab line tablet owners.

GoodNotes requires the installation device to have a screen of at least 8 inches and at least 3GB of memory in order to use the service satisfactorily. Apparently, during the trial period users can use the application for free, but it is possible that in the stable version you will have to pay to use all the tools.

- Advertisement -

On Apple devices, the user has to disburse the amount of 11 euros, about R$ 60, to have access to all the resources that the application has to offer. We don’t know if this will be the same price charged on Android, nor if there will be monthly plans or a one-time payment, so it remains to be seen for more details.

The 5G chip in the iPhone 14 will be better, and this is good for the battery

GoodNotes app. (Image: Playback).

Those interested in testing the beta version for Android can download the application from the official GoodNotes website (click here) and must activate the unknown sources function in the device’s settings.

  • The beta program has a limited number of spots, so it’s possible that not everyone will be able to test in the initial phase.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

DuckDuckGo launches its own ChatGPT-powered search engine, DuckAssist

DuckDuckGo released a beta version of an AI search tool powered by ChatGPT called...
Tech News

VW offers free vehicle tracking following mishandled carjacking

Volkswagen has announced changes to its Car-Net security system after a “serious breach in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.