Popular app on iPads finally arrives for the Galaxy Tab line

GoodNotes, a very popular application on iOS, iPadOS and macOS systems, has just had its beta version released for Android reaching users of Samsung tablets. This platform allows the user to make personalized notes using all available tools such as hand drawing, geometric shapes and more. Success among the community earned GoodNotes the app of the year award in 2022, in addition to being recognized by Apple as the best platform for iPad. According to information, the app has currently been released to a select group of Galaxy Tab line tablet owners.

GoodNotes requires the installation device to have a screen of at least 8 inches and at least 3GB of memory in order to use the service satisfactorily. Apparently, during the trial period users can use the application for free, but it is possible that in the stable version you will have to pay to use all the tools. - Advertisement - On Apple devices, the user has to disburse the amount of 11 euros, about R$ 60, to have access to all the resources that the application has to offer. We don’t know if this will be the same price charged on Android, nor if there will be monthly plans or a one-time payment, so it remains to be seen for more details.