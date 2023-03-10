Redmi K60 Ultra arriving in the third quarter: the very first details

- Advertisement -

could soon arrive on the market as the fourth variant of a series which already includes the K60 base, K60E and K60 Pro models, all announced at the end of December and immediately welcomed by the Eastern public with record results that reached 1,000 units sold per second.

There are those who argue that the K60s planned for 2023 there are even twobut the information shared on Weibo today by Digital Chat Station they refer only to one of these, namely the Ultra version.

Heir to K50 Ultra – debuted last summer – the new smartphone would be expected for third quarter, therefore between July and September. The display OLEDs should have one 1.5K resolution and one high refresh rate. Redmi would have opted for the Size 9200 as a processor, therefore a MediaTek solution and not Qualcomm like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 of K50 Ultra.

Redmi K60 75.44 x 162.78 x 8.59 mm

6.67 inches – 3200x1440px Redmi K60E 76.15 x 163.1 x 8.48 mm

6.67 inches – 3200x1440px Redmi K60 Pro 75.44 x 162.78 x 8.59 mm

6.67 inches – 3200x1440px - Advertisement -

REDMI K60 ULTRA – WHAT WE KNOW

material: metal frame

metal frame display: OLED with 1.5K resolution, high refresh rate

OLED with 1.5K resolution, high refresh rate processor: MediaTek Dimension 9200

recharge: 100W

As regards the charging speed, if this data were confirmed it would be a step backwards compared to the current model that supports 120W. At the moment the information stops here, but given that the launch is scheduled for the second half of the year, we are sure that further details will be shared soon on the web.

Useful data in comparison with the current generation – K50 Ultra in brief: 6.7″ OLED display, 120Hz; Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform; up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage; 5,000mAh 120W battery; 5G; 20MP front camera, 108+8+ rear 2MP It was also offered on the Chinese market in the special F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas version (opening image).