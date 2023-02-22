5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsCancelled: Xiaomi 13 with Dimensity processor may have been discontinued

Cancelled: Xiaomi 13 with Dimensity processor may have been discontinued

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Cancelled: Xiaomi 13 with Dimensity processor may have been discontinued
1677057792 cancelled xiaomi 13 with dimensity processor may have been discontinued.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In a chat with Xiaomi fans through Chinese social networks, Lei Jun, CEO and founder of the company, said that the manufacturer will not launch the Xiaomi 13S line this year.

In addition, taking advantage of the opportunity, Digital Chat Station managed to confirm with more than one source within Xiaomi that the company will not launch a variant with a MediaTek Dimensity processor within the Xiaomi 13 family.

According to various information previously released, Xiaomi had even prepared models with Dimensity 9200, but apparently this has been left behind and the focus will only be on the global launch of variants with Snapdragon. The presentation should take place on the 26th of February.

Image/disclosure: Xiaomi.

For those who don’t remember, Xiaomi even launched the Xiaomi 12S line last year and the 12 Pro model ended up getting a Dimensity variant, something that shouldn’t happen this year.

- Advertisement -

To “compensate” for the lack of MediaTek processors in Xiaomi’s main line, DCS stated that the Redmi K60 Ultra model should be announced to please users who will be “orphaned”.

The K60 Ultra will be presented in the second half and will feature a Dimensity processor, in addition to a series of features worthy of a high-end smartphone.

As usual, Xiaomi has not yet issued an official note about the leak. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

Will a Dimensity variant be missed in the Xiaomi 13 line? Do you believe that the K60 Ultra can be a worthy replacement? Tell us your expectations here in the comments field.

  • The Xiaomi 13 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

WhatsApp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that resembles a newsletter. The news...
Latest news

Russia May Be Running Low on Iranian Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s stocks of Iranian-made drones appear to be running low, according to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.