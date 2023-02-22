Cancelled: Xiaomi 13 with Dimensity processor may have been discontinued

According to various information previously released, Xiaomi had even prepared models with Dimensity 9200, but apparently this has been left behind and the focus will only be on the global launch of variants with Snapdragon. The presentation should take place on the 26th of February.

In addition, taking advantage of the opportunity, Digital Chat Station managed to confirm with more than one source within Xiaomi that the company will not launch a variant with a MediaTek Dimensity processor within the Xiaomi 13 family.

In a chat with Xiaomi fans through Chinese social networks, Lei Jun, CEO and founder of the company, said that the manufacturer will not launch the Xiaomi 13S line this year.

For those who don’t remember, Xiaomi even launched the Xiaomi 12S line last year and the 12 Pro model ended up getting a Dimensity variant, something that shouldn’t happen this year.

To “compensate” for the lack of MediaTek processors in Xiaomi’s main line, DCS stated that the Redmi K60 Ultra model should be announced to please users who will be “orphaned”.

The K60 Ultra will be presented in the second half and will feature a Dimensity processor, in addition to a series of features worthy of a high-end smartphone.

As usual, Xiaomi has not yet issued an official note about the leak. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

Will a Dimensity variant be missed in the Xiaomi 13 line? Do you believe that the K60 Ultra can be a worthy replacement? Tell us your expectations here in the comments field.