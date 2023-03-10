Fairphone 2, there is the latest update after 7 years of support, a record

- Advertisement -

Last update for Fairphone 2, the second generation “ethical” smartphone. No surprise: the stop to updates was announced in the first days of January by the small Dutch company, which has it supported for an incredible period, 7 years. , just think, arrived on the market with Android 5 (Lollipop), then received Android 6 and Android 7, and so far nothing strange, but it was also one of the very few products of 2015 to also receive Android 9 and Android 10 .

Bringing 5 generations of Android to the Fairphone 2 required one major technical effort, since the updates also depend on the support of the chip manufacturers, in this case Qualcomm (Fairphone 2 has none other than the Snapdragon 801!). So to keep the project “alive” for as long as possible, the company is obligated enlist the help of the community that gravitates around this and other projects, and the effort in hindsight has been rewarding.

When we launched Fairphone 2 – says Agnes Crepet, Head of Software Longevity at Fairphone – our software team cultivated the ambition to support the phone for three to five years. We still didn’t know that we would have reached (and exceeded) our goal, an unprecedented for the sector (such a long support, ed). We are proud to be gone far beyond our initial ambitions for the Fairphone 2. Ending support for the Fairphone 2 is bittersweet because in the ideal world we would support our devices indefinitely, but due to industry and financial constraints, this is simply not feasible. But we’re happy to say we’ve supported the Fairphone 2 for an unprecedented seven years.

AROUND 15,000 UNITS ACTIVE 7 YEARS AFTER LAUNCH

Fairphone 2 closes its adventure with a total of 43 updates in 7 years of life, the last one is arriving in these hours. And it is thanks to the community that the Fairphone 2 adventure actually continues, only on a parallel road to the official one. It was the company’s first modular smartphone, i.e. with the possibility of changing a piece independently, therefore also in a simple way for the do-it-yourself, in case something did not go the right way.

Fairphone 2’s goal was to bring a durable product to truly within the electronics industry of consumption: Has a camera stopped working, or does the battery only last a few hours? The idea is that the piece of can change easily without throwing away the entire smartphone. Someone replacement parts for Fairphone 2, explains the company, will remain available while stocks last or “as long as there is a reasonable number of active users”despite the end of software support.

Of Fairphone 2 still active, according to official numbers, there would still be around 15,000out of a total of 115,000 units sold over the years.