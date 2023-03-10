Google: ARCore support arrives (late) for Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and more

The way in which Google manages the support of the various devices against ARCore it’s really very curious, especially if we look at which smartphones and tablets are affected by the latest update of the compatibility list.
Among these, in fact, we find devices that are certainly not among the most recent, such as Pixel 6a (our review), Pixel 7 (review), 7 Pro (here the review), or even the smartphones of the POCO F4 family and not only. But what about smartphones and tablets that now have access to official ARCore support? In reality very little.
In fact, all the devices mentioned could already access the augmented reality functions offered by the Android applications, however now the support is official and this allows you to have greater certainty regarding the fact that an experience designed to take advantage of the ARCore libraries is fully compatible with your device.
The most curious thing about the news is precisely the fact that even the latest top of the range from Google had to wait almost half a year to be included among the ARCore-compatible smartphones, a fact that testifies to us how much the procedure is becoming more and more a simple formality. We remind you that ARCore is the software development kit designed by Google for Android applications compatible with augmented reality.
THE COMPLETE LIST OF ADDED DEVICES
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Infinix Mobile NOTES 12 2023
- Infinix Mobile ZERO 20
- Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA
- Infinix Mobile ZERO X
- Infinix Mobile ZERO X Pro
- Infinix Mobile ZERO X NEO
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen
- Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
- Motorola moto g52j 5G
- Motorola edge 30 Pro
- Motorola moto tab g62
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Sharp Leitz Phone2
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi LITTLE F4
- Xiaomi POCO F4 GT
- Xiaomi LITTLE X4 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K50G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Zebra ET40L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET45L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET40S 8″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET45S 8″ Enterprise Tablet
- ZTE Libero 5G III
- Oppo K10 Pro 5G
- Fujitsu arrows N F-51C
- FCNT arrows We F-51B
- Google Pixel 7 is available online from Phoneshock at 511 euros or from eBay to 565 euros. The value for money is Good but there are 6 better models.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro is available online from Phoneshock at 671 euros or from eBay to 741 euros. The value for money is Optimal and is one of the best devices in this price range.
- Google Pixel 6a is available online from eBay at 338 euros. The value for money is Optimal and is one of the best devices in this price range.
(updated March 07, 2023, 3:55 pm)