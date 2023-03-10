Google: ARCore support arrives (late) for Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and more

- Advertisement -

The way in which Google manages the support of the various devices against ARCore it’s really very curious, especially if we look at which smartphones and tablets are affected by the latest update of the compatibility list.

Among these, in fact, we find devices that are certainly not among the most recent, such as Pixel 6a (our review), Pixel 7 (review), 7 Pro (here the review), or even the smartphones of the POCO F4 family and not only. But what about smartphones and tablets that now have access to official ARCore support? In reality very little.

In fact, all the devices mentioned could already access the augmented reality functions offered by the Android applications, however now the support is official and this allows you to have greater certainty regarding the fact that an experience designed to take advantage of the ARCore libraries is fully compatible with your device.

The most curious thing about the news is precisely the fact that even the latest top of the range from Google had to wait almost half a year to be included among the ARCore-compatible smartphones, a fact that testifies to us how much the procedure is becoming more and more a simple formality. We remind you that ARCore is the software development kit designed by Google for Android applications compatible with augmented reality.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF ADDED DEVICES

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Infinix Mobile NOTES 12 2023

Infinix Mobile ZERO 20

Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA

Infinix Mobile ZERO X

Infinix Mobile ZERO X Pro

Infinix Mobile ZERO X NEO

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Motorola moto g52j 5G

Motorola edge 30 Pro

Motorola moto tab g62

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Sharp Leitz Phone2

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi LITTLE F4

Xiaomi POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi LITTLE X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K50G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro

Zebra ET40L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET40S 8″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45S 8″ Enterprise Tablet

ZTE Libero 5G III

Oppo K10 Pro 5G

Fujitsu arrows N F-51C

FCNT arrows We F-51B

(updated March 07, 2023, 3:55 pm)