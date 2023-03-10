Realme C55 official in Indonesia: LCD display, Mediatek SoC and “Dynamic Island”

- Advertisement -

After the announcement of the new GT3-with-240w-charging-worldwide/">GT3 also on the international market, realme has further expanded its product portfolio with the new C55, a low-end smartphone of which we had already had some information in recent days.

This smartphone, as anticipated, has been launched currently on the Indonesian market where it will be available from tomorrow, March 8, in the Sun Shower, Rainy Night and Rainforest colors at a price of 2,499,000 Indonesian Rupiahs, about 152 eurosfor the 6GB/128GB version and 2,999,000 Rupees (around 182 euros) for the 8GB/256GB versions.

The realme C55 is one of the first devices of the Chinese company to use a “Dynamic Island” style software solution from Apple to disguise the front hole in the display which houses a 8MP camera, he comes called “Mini Capsule“. In addition to offering information on the state of charge, the space also offers information on data usage, steps and distance traveled during the day, and more. The operating system is Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 user interface.

6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, up to 680 nits brightness

MediaTek Helio G88 12nm Octa Core Processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPU) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano+nano+microSD)

OS: Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

Cameras: rear, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions: 165.6×75.9×7.89mm; Weight: 189.5g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

Hardware side, the realme C55 has a 6.72-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 680 nits, and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G88 an octa-core made with a 12nm production process, with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and 6/8GB of LPDDR4x type RAM (with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM) and 128/256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The smartphone supports 4G networks, is a Dual SIM, and is equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS receiver, USB type C port and NFC, useful for payments contactless. The battery is one 5000mAh with 33W fast charging which can get your phone back to 100% in about 63 minutes. The release sensor is placed on the side. As for the rear photographic compartment, the main sensor is 64 MP flanked by a 2 MP depth sensor.