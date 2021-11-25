Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G: new mid-range with Helio G88, 90 Hz screen and adjusted price

With Xiaomi it is already known that the more, the better. Last month they presented the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G with Dimensity 810 and today it is the turn of its 4G variant, the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4G. The terminal is very similar, although not identical, to the Xiaomi Redmi 10 from a few months ago.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G is a new mid-range mobile that combines a 90 Hz screen with a large capacity battery and a triple camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G data sheet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Screen 6.5 “LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz

180 Hz tactile response Dimensions and weight 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm

181 g. Processor Helio G88 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 50 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.2 UGA

2 MP f / 2.0 macro Battery 5,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Reverse load 9W OS Android 11

MIUI 12.5 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

IR Booster

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on one side

Stereo speakers Price From 139 euros to change

Now with 4G

With 2022 just around the corner, Xiaomi continues to double models with 5G and 4G variants, to cover all fronts. The last to do so is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G which, despite what it might seem, really looks more like Redmi 10 than Redmi Note 11 5G. In a way, it’s kind of like a mix of the two.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G is a terminal with the processor MediaTek Helio G88 in charge of the power, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and an available storage of 128 GB, without the possibility of using a MicroSD.

The screen is one of the strengths of the terminal, with a 6.5-inch diagonal LCD panel, Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate up to 90 Hz. Touch response has also been improved to 180Hz. Perforated in the center of the screen is the 8-megapixel front camera.

Behind it is where the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G distinguishes itself more from its two relatives. Has a 50 megapixel triple camera, with 8 megapixel wide angle and 2 megapixel macro sensor. In comparison, the Redmi 10 has 50 + 8 + 2 + 2 and the Redmi 11 5G 50 + 8.

As usual, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G includes a large battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 18W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack, infrared, stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G has been presented in China and we still do not know its availability in other regions. There it has been put up for sale in the colors gray, black and blue and two combinations of RAM and storage:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G 4 + 128 GB : 999 yuan, about 139 euros to change.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G 6 + 128 GB: 1,099 yuan, about 153 euros to change.

More information | Xiaomi