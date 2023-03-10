Galaxy Note 9 is updated! February patch for the top range… 2018

- Advertisement -

Samsung is engaged in the release of March security patch for many of its smartphones belonging to the Galaxy S series: only today did we report the availability of the update for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and base model as well as for the Galaxy S21/Plus/Ultra and S22/Plus/Ultra. But there is another device that received an update today, in this case completely unexpected: .

Well yes, the phablets dated August 2018 updated, again. Patches will not be the latest – are those of February – but that doesn’t matter. Support ended after four years (therefore last year) and already in September 2021 Samsung had announced the stop of monthly updates to switch to a quarterly release in the last year. In short, its life cycle was already to be considered concluded but the Seoul company has well thought of making a small gift to those who still rely on one of the latest exponents of the Galaxy Note series by introducing new patches.

SAMSUNG IS NOT NEW TO THESE UNEXPECTED UPDATES

To be honest Samsung is not new to this type of operation: when it identifies critical issues it usually releases updates even if the smartphone concerned is out of the support period – an example is the update received last September by the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

Unfortunately, however, the changelog does not reveal what has possibly been corrected, limiting itself to reporting that the smartphone has been updated to the February security patches. The firmware version is the N960FXXSAFWB3the first European notifications come from the United Kingdom and Ireland: if you have not yet received the notification, manually check for the presence of the update by accessing the menu Settings of your smartphone.

