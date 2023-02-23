Realme copies the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and calls it “Mini Capsule”

- Advertisement -

Last September, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme organized a contest titled “How is the island of your dreams?” In the contest, followers of the brand were asked for ideas to implement on their own devices what was basically a copy of the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro.

A few days ago, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth briefly shared an image on Twitter of what he calls the “Mini Capsule,” a new feature on the company’s upcoming C-series phone that resembles the Dynamic Island of Manzana.

According to the image, and a video later shared by @OnLeaks, the Mini Capsule is slightly wider and seems to just animate in response to the state of charge of the battery, and that’s it. If the feature does anything else, Realme doesn’t say.

By contrast, Apple’s Dynamic Island uses the pill-shaped area at the top of the screen to display relevant contextual information for some apps and the system. When you’re on a phone call, for example, it expands to be bigger so you can keep the phone’s controls within easy reach.



