Realme GT3, all the details of the mobile with 240W ultra-fast charging

Realme is a company that has set out to empower young consumers with advanced technology and design, and the Realme GT3 is the latest example of this commitment. This smartphone offers 240W ultra-fast charging, a stunning 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ 5G chipset, and a Sony IMX890 camera with optical image stabilization.

Here we will explore in detail all the features that the Realme GT3 has to offer, from fast charging to performance and user experience.

Design and Screen

- Advertisement -



The Realme GT3 features a sleek and attractive design with a transparent back cover and a pulsating RGB lighting interface. On the back, the chipset metal plate, NFC card, and a C-shaped RGB light ring can be seen. The phone comes in two colors: Pulse White and Booster Black. Overall, the combination of glass and metal gives the Realme GT3 a premium and rugged feel.



The phone is available in two colors: Pulse White and Booster Black. The most prominent feature of the design is the «Press Interface» on the back of the phone, which is a customizable LED light that illuminates for notifications, calls, and charging. The light effect is novel and attractive, and it can be customized with a variety of colors and patterns.

The GT3 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a 2772 x 1240 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Screen quality is excellent, with vivid colors and adequate brightness even in direct sunlight. The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 93.69% screen-to-body ratio, giving it a rather modern look.



The glass back is actually made of three unique textures that add interest and contrast to the design. There’s the clear glass body, the deep black inside it, and the super polished AG matte glass body that feels great to run your finger over.

Fast charge

- Advertisement -



The Realme GT3 is one of the fastest smartphones when it comes to charging. With its 240W ultra-fast charging, this phone can fully charge its 4600 mAh battery in less than half an hour. In just 80 seconds, the phone can be charged up to 20%, making it the fastest phone to charge.

The Realme GT3 also features AI Smart Charging technology, which adjusts the charging speed based on user usage. For example, when charging overnight, the phone stays at 80% charge level to avoid damaging the battery.

To make it possible, it features 3 charging chipsets with an astonishing 98.5% efficiency rate. On the user experience side, they have put the chipsets in strategic locations on the phone, allowing for a cooler temperature when charging.

- Advertisement -

The industry’s first custom 12A charging cable.

An ultra-fast 12A cable powers the charging current, with a 20% improvement in current carrying and a significant 77.8% increase in cross-sectional area. Its cables also contain more copper than other standard 10A cables, allowing for higher and more efficient current carrying capacity.

The world’s first 240W GaN dual mini charger.

The charging adapter that powers 240W fast charging is also noticeably optimized, delivering 60% more power than the GT NEO 3’s 150W adapter.

Performance



The Realme GT3 is a powerful phone thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ 5G chipset, which allows it to run apps and games smoothly and smoothly. The phone also features a Max 2.0 stainless steel vapor cooling system, which helps keep your phone cool even during long gaming sessions.

Furthermore, the Realme GT3 comes with up to 16 GB of RAM, making it ideal for multitasking and high-intensity gaming. The phone also offers a storage capacity of up to 256 GB, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

Camera



The realme GT3 features a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The main camera captures sharp, detailed images with fast, accurate focusing in good light conditions. Optical image stabilization helps reduce camera shake and blur in photos in low-light situations.

rear cameras:

– Sony IMX890 50MP OIS; f/1.88 aperture; 1/1.56 inch

– 2MP Microscope; f/3.3

– 8MP 112° wide angle; f/2.2

The GT3’s night mode is also impressive, improving the quality of photos taken in low-light situations while keeping noise levels low. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens is ideal for capturing landscapes and group photos, while the 2-megapixel macro lens is suitable for close-up photos of small objects. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera takes care of well-lit, detailed selfies.

Software



The realme GT3 runs on the Android 13 operating system and the realme UI 4.0 customization layer. The interface is easy to use and customizable, and comes with useful features like split screen, built-in screen recording, and the ability to customize your device’s appearance with themes and wallpapers.

The phone also has a variety of artificial intelligence (AI) software features that enhance the user experience. AI Smart Charging, for example, adapts your phone’s charging speed based on ambient temperature and device usage to optimize battery life and protect your health. There is also a dedicated game mode that optimizes the performance of the device and provides a seamless gaming experience.

Links and Review

As you can see, we are facing one of the great protagonists of 2023. In a few hours we will have it in our hands and we will begin the camera and performance tests, so pay attention to our YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels!

We will update this publication with the videos that we publish.