Realme C55 is announced with Helio G88, 90 Hz screen and ''Dynamic Island''

After several rumors and leaks, Realme announced in Indonesia its latest device, the Realme C55. It features the Helio G88 processor and up to 8 GB of RAM. It is the first device from the Chinese manufacturer to feature the “Mini Capsule” feature, inspired by the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, displaying information about charging, battery, data usage and fitness information.

The Realme C55 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), support for 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling, peak brightness of 680 nits, plus a camera in hole.

Under the hood, Realme's newest phone features MediaTek's Helio G88 eight-core chipset with Mali G52 GPU. It has up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to support for virtual RAM and microSD card. For power, there's a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

In cameras, the Realme C55 has a dual module with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor.

As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the Realme UI 4.0 interface. The Chinese manufacturer introduced the Mini Capsule, which is practically an extension of the notification bar and works similarly to the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro.

For security, there’s a fingerprint reader built into the power button on the side. As for connectivity, it features Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou. The dimensions are 165.6 × 75.9 × 7.89 millimeters and it weighs 189.5 grams.

Technical specifications

6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G88 Platform

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor 2 MP depth lens

Connectivity Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 13 running under realme UI 4.0

Dimensions: 165.6 × 75.9 × 7.89 millimeters

Weight: 189.5 grams

price and availability

