5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy S22 and Galaxy S21, March patch also for them in Europe

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21, March patch also for them in Europe

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy s22 and galaxy s21, march patch also for them
galaxy s22 and galaxy s21, march patch also for them
- Advertisement -

A few hours ago we reported the arrival, also in Italy, of the March 2023 Android security patch on the Galaxy S23 range. But it’s not the only one to receive the latest in safety. Colleagues of sammobile.com and of galaxyclub.nl report that the rollout of the latest fixes is also underway on previous generations: the distribution of the most recent security patches is underway in various European countries, for the lines Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21.

“Shipping” builds are denoted by build:

  • G99xBXXS6EWBB for Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
  • S90xBXXU3CWBE for Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

The weight of the builds should be similar to that for the Galaxy S23, since the changes reported by the changelogs are the same and concern nothing more than security: for Galaxy S22 we are on 340 MBwe expect similar dimensions for the three Galaxy S21s as well.

- Advertisement -

The advice is from install updates as soon as possible, when the security of that “safety carrier” that is today’s smartphone is involved, it is better not to stall. It is possible that the update has already arrived for many of those who own a Galaxy S22 or S21, otherwise, if you want to speed up the operation, you can try a manual check opening the system settings, tap on Software update and finally up Download and install.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 is available online from eBay at 549 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available online from eBay at 762 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available online from eBay at 849 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 829 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 26 top models.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available online from eBay at 449 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 is available online from Eprice at 495 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 15 best models.

(updated March 07, 2023, 21:05)

OnePlus 11 shows itself in the first official teaser: there is the circular camera

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The video of the wooden samurai that is fashionable on YouTube

There are times when someone's genius allows us to daydream, and on those occasions...
Android

Google, steps forward to replace cookies: new privacy settings on Chrome

Google continues quickly in the tests on the suite Privacy Sandbox, called to the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.