Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21, March patch also for them in Europe

- Advertisement -

A few hours ago we reported the arrival, also in Italy, of the March 2023 Android security patch on the Galaxy S23 range. But it’s not the only one to receive the latest in safety. Colleagues of sammobile.com and of galaxyclub.nl report that the rollout of the latest fixes is also underway on previous generations: the distribution of the most recent security patches is underway in various European countries, for the lines Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21.

“Shipping” builds are denoted by build:

G99xBXXS6EWBB for Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

S90xBXXU3CWBE for Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

The weight of the builds should be similar to that for the Galaxy S23, since the changes reported by the changelogs are the same and concern nothing more than security: for Galaxy S22 we are on 340 MBwe expect similar dimensions for the three Galaxy S21s as well.

- Advertisement -

The advice is from install updates as soon as possible, when the security of that “safety carrier” that is today’s smartphone is involved, it is better not to stall. It is possible that the update has already arrived for many of those who own a Galaxy S22 or S21, otherwise, if you want to speed up the operation, you can try a manual check opening the system settings, tap on Software update and finally up Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available online from eBay at 549 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available online from eBay at 762 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available online from eBay at 849 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 829 euros . The value for money is discreet . There are 26 top models.

. The value for money is . There are 26 top models. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available online from eBay at 449 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S21 is available online from Eprice at 495 euros. The value for money is discreet . There are 15 best models.

(updated March 07, 2023, 21:05)