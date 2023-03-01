realme presents the realme GT3 with 240W charging worldwide

- Advertisement -

has really presented to me today on a global level the real gt3, Your new flagship with the world’s fastest commercially available charging power.

With 240W fast charging technology, the realme GT3 is the device with the fastest charging power ever, and it will continue to be so for years to come, as the company has reached the maximum charging figure under USB-standards. c.

Ultra-fast charging at 240W

In terms of user experience, 240W is the ultimate answer to battery charge time anxiety. Speeds up smartphone charging to minutes and even seconds. Using this power, it only takes 80 seconds to charge the realme GT3 to 20% capacity, and It only takes 9 minutes and 30 seconds to fully charge the device’s 4600 mAh battery.

realme has achieved innovation in everything from charging safety to battery longevity to accessory compatibility.

Three industry-first charging technologies.

Starting from the charging architecture, the realme GT3 features three full power charging chipsets, resulting in an improved transfer efficiency of 98.5% during charging. Also, the realme GT3 comes with a custom 12A cable. This ultra-fast cable provides the highest charging current in the industry.

On the other hand, realme features dual GaN charging technology, which includes an end-to-end GaN chipset in both the phone and the adapter. As a result, despite having 60% more power available, the 240W adapter is even smaller than the 150W one.

Maximum cargo security.

One of the most difficult challenges for high power charging is temperature control. The realme GT3 is equipped with a 6580mm2 VC liquid cooling system that covers 61.5% of the battery and ensures effective heat dissipation.

To ensure maximum charging security, the realme GT3 also includes a PS3 fireproof design, 13 temperature sensors, and 60 layers of security protection. TÜV Rheinland has also certified the realme GT3 for a safe fast charging system, making it the first product with fast charging of 200W or higher to receive the certification.

Worry-free battery longevity.

According to internal laboratory tests, the realme GT3 has an 80% lifespan after more than 1,600 charging cycles with 240W activated, which is more than double the industry standard. This device also uses smart charging, which detects and switches the charging status to travel mode, sleep mode, or car mode. This not only allows you to turn on your phone intelligently, but also helps preserve battery health and prevent overcharging.

Pulse interface design

The realme GT3 has a translucent window next to the camera module. Users will find a polished deco chipset, an NFC chipset and the innovative Pulse Interface System with a C-shaped RGB lighting ring inside.

Inspired by terminals gaming, realme GT3’s Pulse Interface design displays different light effects depending on the state of the phone. For example, when the phone is 20% charged, it will show a red light; when it is 21%-100% charged, it will show a purple light, and when it is fully charged, the purple light will be always on.

When there are incoming calls, the light will flash quickly. When receiving notifications, the lighting system will show a white color; during a 10-second countdown before taking photos, your phone will flash blue, white, and orange colors.

The Pulse Interface system is fully customizable, thus adding a fun and interactive element to the phone. In Settings > Wallpaper & Design > Breathing Light, users can choose from 25 color tones, 2 types of rhythm, and 5 lighting speed modes for a personalized look.

Price and availability

The realme GT3 will be available globally in different RAM and ROM variants (

8 GB,128 GB, 12 GB,256 GB, 16 GB,256 GB, 16 GB,512 GB ,16 GB,1T) and its availability will depend on each region. The recommended retail price will begin in $649.

Technical specifications

realme GT3 240W chipsets Snapdragon 8+ 5G Chipset Weight 199g Dimensions 163.85×75.75×8.9mm Screen Refresh: 144Hz peak with 40Hz/45Hz/60Hz/72Hz/90Hz/120Hz/144Hz refresh rates (40/45Hz requires OTA)

Resolution: 2772*1240（1.5K

Size: 6.74″

Type: OLED / diamond matrix

Screen-to-body ratio: 93.69%

Contrast: 5,000,000:1

Display Colors: 1.07 billion

Sealing process: COP

Frames: 1.76mm top/2.31mm bottom/1.46mm side

Color gamut: 100% P3

Touch Sampling: 360Hz / 1500Hz (peak)

Protective glass: DT star2

Brightness: 500 nits (typical) / 1,100 nits (HBM) / 1,400 nits (peak)

JNCD≈0.33 Burden 240W SUPERVOOC Charge

Compatible with 150W/100W/80W/67W/65W/50W SuperDart, 30W Dart, 20W VOOC 2.0

Supports 18W QC, PD fast charging

Compatible with 65W for laptops

Adapter compatible with PD 65W/QC 18W/SVOOC 33W/SVOOC 100W/PPS 240W. Battery 4600mAh ultra-thin 10C Camera rear Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main; f/1.88; 1/1.56″ 2MP Microscope; f/3.3 8MP 112° Ultra Wide Angle; f/2.2 Frontal Wiko Y62: Android Go and generous autonomy for those looking for a basic mobile 16MP Refrigeration Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0 Color Press White Booster Black memory and storage LPDR 5X UFS 3.1 Connection Dual 5G SW realme UI 4.0 (based on Android 13） Experience Dedicated Display Chipset Plus

Tactile Engine Pro

GT mode 4.0

Intelligent Infrared Remote Control

Antenna Array Matrix System 2.0

Enhanced 360° NFC

X-axis linear motor

Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

In-display Fingerprint Scanner

Accurate Navigation and Positioning System

Hidden Camera Detection



