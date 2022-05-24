Realme, a new tablet is coming with Snapdragon 870 and 120Hz display

Realme has been one of the most active producers for a few months now and it was also the one that recorded the most consistent growth during the first quarter of the year despite a general decline due to various difficulties that are weighing on the market.

Realme has significantly expanded its range of smartphones with several new models, including the most recent Realme 9 (also in 5G version) that we tested in recent days, and is also trying to conquer a place in the tablet segment where it has already launched the Realme Pad last November and, more recently, also a “mini” version.

The teaser published on Weibo

But there is also another tablet in the pipeline: the new Realme Pad will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a LCD display with QHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and one 8,360 mAh battery. In short, as easily understood it would be a medium / high-end tablet even if the vice president of the company, Xu Qi, said that it will still be “the dominator in its price range” the tablet “cheaper with a Snapdragon 870”.

At the moment there is no other information on this tablet which should be made official by the end of May. As often happens, availability is likely to be initially planned for the Chinese market and then expanded internationally, at least hopefully.