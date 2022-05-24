WhatsApp, there is a change in the pipeline for link previews also on Android

On the beta channel of Whatsapp each update equates to at least one small change or Announcements. However, these changes are not always visible on the surface: more often it is necessary to sift through the code. And this is also the case with the update that brings WhatsApp beta for Android to version 2.22.12.5.

HOW THE PREVIEW OF THE LINKS IN THE STATES CHANGE

In fact, the change that appeared a few days ago on the iOS beta channel concerning the status updates and in particular the integration of amore visible and complete preview for links. The image below explains well what we mean, comparing the current yield of links within the states (left), and what will be allowed by the new in the pipeline (right).

Note that, compared to iOS, Android already now offers a preview of the link, even if small in size and positioned at the bottom of the screen. In the near future, however, the intention is to overturn hierarchies between text link and preview of the same, giving much more prominence to the latter and placing it in the center with clearly visible proportions.

To generate the preview, as always, you must first make sure you have waited a few seconds before sharing your status update. We do not know at the moment when the function will be actively implemented in the beta, nor consequently when it will land on the stable version: the fact that in a few days it was brought to both the beta channel of iOS and Android, however, suggests that the works are proceeding fast.