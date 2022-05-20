The realme narzo 50 5G arrives in Spain to encourage the mid-range

The realme narzo 50 5G is the most interesting model of the launches that the Chinese firm has announced for the European market as a catalog reinforcement for the ‘narzo’ series.

realme is one of the companies that has grown the most in sales in the last year. Like other Chinese companies, its strong point is to offer sufficient features at a moderate price, a key to the highly competitive mid-range. We will see a good example below.

realme narzo 50 5G

It is a smart mobile with 6.6 inch screenFHD + resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, a maximum sampling rate of 180 Hz and a maximum brightness that reaches 600 nits and should facilitate its use outdoors in bright light.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC manufactured in 6nm processes and with eight cores, two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores operating at a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz. It can be equipped with 4 or 6 Gbytes of RAM and 64 o 128 GB of internal storage capacity. As its name indicates, it supports 5G broadband networks.

As for the camera module, it is equipped with a 48MP camera, made up of a 48MP Ultra HD main camera, and a black and white portrait lens. The selfie camera is 8MP and includes AI features and various modes such as “beauty and portrait”. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging Dart Charge of 33W.

The realme narzo 50 5G has a Kevlar Speed ​​texture design with blue and black finishes and will be available from May 25 on the manufacturer’s website and major retailers in the following versions and introductory offer:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: €229 .

. 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: €259.

realme narzo 50A Prime

A step below the previous one in performance and without support for 5G, another member of this series arrives with a new 8.1 mm right-angle bezel design, which combines visual experience with a feeling of comfort. It has a screen 6.6-inch FHD+ with a screen ratio that reaches 90.7% and is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset.

Its battery is 5000mAh and its camera system has a triple sensor in the main one, with 50MP with f 1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro lens and a black and white lens. Less attractive than the previous one, it will be available from May 25 with an introductory offer that leaves its price at €169 in a configuration of 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of internal storage.