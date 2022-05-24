iPhone 13 Mini with Android, the top for Pebble’s father: “if it’s not there, I’ll do it”

First the mea culpa, then the announcement: the father of Pebble will make a smart one watch phone Android. In fact, Eric Migicovsky returns to talk after celebrating – bitterly – the 10th anniversary of the birth of the project that made him famous all over the world with its connected and fun watches. On that occasion he spoke of the mistakes made at the company level that forced him to exit the market. Evidently he seems to have learned his lesson, because in some sort of open letter entitled “I want an iPhone Mini-sized Android phone!“(” I want a small iPhone with Android! “) Starts a speech about a possible, new smartphone to work on.

Migicovsky states that the smartphone of his desires must be small and light, and must fit comfortably in your pocket and be used with only one hand. But “a small premium smartphone is not on any OEM’s roadmap“, he admits. And why not join forces and put pressure on Google, Samsung or anyone to persuade them to produce such a smartphone?

For the moment, more than 10,000 signatures have been collected: who knows if the appeal will be heard or if there are no conditions to think of a device that is both small and premium at the same time.

THE SMARTPHONE OF DREAMS

iPhone 13 Mini design

Android stock

5.4 “FHD OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate (Migicovsky says”ok“, in the sense that at least must have a 60Hz refresh)

cameras “at least as good as on Pixel 5“with excellent performance in low light conditions

Snapdragon 8 processor (or equivalent)

5G connectivity

front camera in a center hole of the display

2 rear cameras: main and ultra wide angle

8GB of RAM

128 / 256GB internal

unlockable bootloader

NFC

4 hours of Screen on Time

PRICE: 700-800 $

And, preferably, they would like:

resistance enough not to insert the smartphone inside a case

IP68 resistance

fingerprint sensor on the power button

hardware mute switch

wireless charging

eSIM support

THE PROVOCATION

Eric Migicovsky believes it: “we have to get over 50,000 people and we will do it“. What if the project fails? No problem:”if no one else will do one I will be forced to do it on my behalf“, he says. And he adds:”But I really don’t want to go to this!“.

In the FAQ there is a question that says: “But if you like the size of the iPhone 13 Mini, why don’t you use this?“, and the answer is”In fact now I’m using it, because the Pixel 6 I had before was too big. But I can’t stand Apple’s notification system and that’s why I would like an iPhone 13 Mini with an Android operating system“.