Realme 10 5G is official: there is the Dimensity 700, but the display is LCD

A few hours after the publication of the latest rumors, we return to talk about the Realme 10 smartphone family (here our review of the 4G model) thanks to the officialization of Realme 10 5Gthe variant equipped with the latest generation connectivity that is positioned on a rather curious price range, especially in relation to its 4G brother.

Yes, because the new Realme 10 5G does not seem to be a simple upgrade of the already formalized model, but has several waivers on the technical data sheet that place it sideways compared to Realme 10 4G, but let’s see what it is.

REALME 10 5G: AN ANOMALOUS MODEL

5G connectivity is made possible by the use of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is flanked by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal memory expandable without giving up the dual SIM, since the trolley has three slots. Nothing strange so far, but things begin to change if we look at the display, since it is a 6.6 “FHD + LCD panelwith a refresh rate 90 Hz and 180 Hz touch sampling.

We are therefore in front of a step backwards compared to the AMOLED panel of the 4G model, and the same can be said for the front camera which goes from 16 to 8 MegaPixel on the new model. Among other features we also find a battery from 5,000 mAh with refill a 33 W Realme UI 3.0 interface and Android 12 as standard.

The rear photographic compartment has a module with 3 cameras but only the main 50 megapixel it is noteworthy, since to assist it we find the usual 2 MegaPixel macro and a sensor dedicated to measuring depth. In short, even in this case nothing ultra wide angle.

As we said at the beginning, the price positioning is striking, as the smartphone is offered at 1,299 yuan for the version 8/128 GB (approximately 178 euros at the exchange rate), while it goes to 1,599 yuan for the model 8/256 GB (approximately 220 euros), with immediate availability in the Chinese market. These are prices similar to those of the 4G variant, which places the two smartphones in direct competition; on the one hand 5G connectivity, on the other hand a better display and a more defined front camera.

