The Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro are now official: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Leica cameras and more

Xiaomi’s 13 series has been launched in China today in regular and Pro variants. Xiaomi has also unveiled the Redmi Buds 4, Watch S1 Pro and MIUI 14 at the event. Both Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro come with an AMOLED screen, an integrated fingerprint scanner and a cutout for the front camera in the center. Both offer a panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of maximum brightness, and compatibility with HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and HLG. All the news from Xiaomi presented today:

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro are now official: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Leica cameras and more

The normal variant has a 6.36″ flat screen with an FHD+ resolution, while the Pro model offers a 6.73″ QHD+ screen with curved edges. Both devices have a square camera module on the rear panel and are IP68 certified dust and water resistant. They also incorporate nano-skin technology that makes the rear panel easy to clean. Sound-wise, the phones are equipped with Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi 13 series has triple rear cameras developed in collaboration with the Leica brand. In the regular variant, the setup includes a 50 MP Sony IMX800 (1/1.49″ size) sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens. The Pro model has a 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 main lens (the same one we saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) paired with 50 MP ultra-wide angle and 50 MP 3x telephoto lenses.

Both smartphones have a 16 MP front camera for selfies. The Xiaomi 13 duo also comes with Leica’s technology to enhance imaging capabilities. Inside, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro house Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both devices feature up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage technology. They also incorporate a liquid cooling heat dissipation system.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have 4,500 mAh and 4,820 mAh batteries with support for 67W and 120W wired charging respectively. Both phones have support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi 13 series runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS. Device connectivity options include 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR Blaster, and USB-C port. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro come in white, black, green, and light blue colors. The regular variant is also announced in five limited edition colors including Flame Red, Sapphire Blue, Hurricane Yellow, Jungle Green, and Cement Gray. It’s worth noting that the limited edition is only for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

Xiaomi 13

xiaomi 13 Pro

Technical specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13

thickness and weight 8.38 mm and 229 grams (glass version) 8.7 mm and 210 grams (vegan leather version) IP68 certification 7.98 mm and 189 grams (glass version) 8.1 mm and 185 grams (vegan leather version) IP68 certification Screen 6.73″ AMOLED LTPO Samsung E6 curved Up to 120 Hz refresh rate Touch sampling 480 Hz QHD+ (3,300 x 1,440 pixels, 522PPI), 20:9 HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 12-bit 1,900 nits peak brightness 1920 Hz PWM Dimming Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.36″ AMOLED Samsung E6 plant Up to 120 Hz refresh rate Touch sampling 480 Hz FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), 20:9 HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 12-bit 1,900 nits peak brightness Corning Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 rear cameras Wide: 50 MP f/1.9, Sony IMX989, OIS, 1″ Ultra Wide: 50MP, Samsung JN1, f/2.4, 115° FOV Telephoto: 50 MP, Samsung JN1, 3.2x optical zoom, f/2.4 Wide angle: 54 MP f/1.9, Sony IMX800, OIS Ultra wide angle 12MP, f/2.4, 123° FOV Telephoto: 10 MP, 3.2x optical zoom, f/2.4 Frontal camera 32MP f/2.45 Drums 4,820 mAh 120 W fast charge 50 W fast wireless charge 10 W reverse wireless charge 4,500 mAh Fast charge 67 W Wireless charge 50 W Reverse wireless charge 10 W Operating system MIUI 14 on Android 13 connectivity 5G WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 GPS NFC Infrared USB-C Audio Harman Kardon stereo speakers Dolby Atmos certified Biometrics On-screen fingerprint reader

Price and availability

Xiaomi 13

8GB + 128GB: 3,999 RMB (∼545€)

8GB + 256GB: 4,299 RMB (∼€586)

12GB + 256GB: 4,599 RMB (∼€627)

12GB + 512GB: 4,999 RMB (∼€681)

xiaomi 13 Pro

8GB + 128GB: 4,999 RMB (∼€681)

8GB + 256GB: 5,399 RMB (∼736€)

12GB + 256GB: 5,799 RMB (∼790€)

12GB + 512GB: 6,299 RMB (∼€858)

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are available for pre-order starting today in China. Both devices will go on sale in that country from December 14.