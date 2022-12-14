Buy Christmas Lottery easily and safely with the TuLotero app

- Advertisement -

One of the most endearing moments of each year is here: Christmas. A time awaited by all, in which to meet family and friends and in which to share very special days such as the traditional Christmas Lottery draw.

Every December 22, luck and illusion are distributed throughout the country -and in many other countries around the world- and the traditional song of the children of San Ildefonso when they give out the prizes undoubtedly marks the beginning of the Christmas festivities.

And all this washed down with a tremendously distributed shower of cash prizes. Participating in the Christmas Lottery Draw is a tradition that people like to share with friends, co-workers, neighbors, the soccer team… and now it’s easier to do so thanks to the TuLotero app. We ourselves are going to do it with our readers as you can read at the end of this article!

- Advertisement -

In addition to easily sharing your tickets with friends and family, the TuLotero app has many other advantages. No more queuing in front of the Lottery administration or looking from one to another where the desired termination is located. You can do everything safely, whenever you want and from wherever you want, with the app TuLotero for iOS Y for Android.

You can download it for free from the mobile application stores of both operating systems and buy your tenths safely, without any type of commission, keeping them digitally in your app (the Lottery administration keeps it for you until you know if you have been awarded or not) or requesting, if you prefer, that they be sent directly to your home or collected at one of the associated administrations. There are currently 710 administrations of the 4,000 that exist throughout the State that trust and work with TuLotero, so you can choose the number you want without having to travel and try your luck wherever you are.

With only 7 years of life, TuLotero has become the leading Christmas Lottery sales app in Spain. Throughout its years of history, it has distributed 8 Gordo prizes, 4 second prizes and a total of 300 million euros awarded in prizes.

- Advertisement -

In TuLotero the Christmas Lottery Jackpot of 2018, 2019 and 2020 has fallen, the first prize of the Child 2020 and other great prizes such as the Super-jackpot of 130 million euros of EuroMillions in 2020 and 40 million euros, the sixth The biggest prize in the history of La Primitiva in 2021, this 2022. The Forocoches club with 9,972 users was awarded 1 million euros.

In addition, sharing tickets with family and friends is very easy through the TuLotero app. Users can reserve up to 100 tenths of the same number for free and generate a unique code to give to everyone with whom they wish to play the same Christmas number. All this, with a single click, and if the number is awarded, each one receives their proportional part in a safe way.

Participate in the TreceBits club

Like every year, you can try your luck with the TreceBits club created by TuLotero. You just have to register in the TuLotero app including the code “TreceBits” and you will receive 1 euro to participate for the number 12864 for the Christmas Draw.

- Advertisement -

What happens if you were already registered in the app? Don’t worry, you can buy up to 5 shares of 1 euro of this number, if you wish, through the club. Participations are available until 19 at 00h.

And all this with the best guarantee and security. In addition, TuLotero has a customer service service seven days a week to answer any questions, and you can also contact any of the associated administrations thanks to the list that appears in the app, where your phone number and address appear.

Download it now and try your luck in the Christmas Lottery Draw with the TuLotero app! It is in the Top 5 for entertainment in Spain, and with 4.7 and 4.8 stars out of 5 it is the most valued lottery application by users in the App Store and Play Store respectively. Good luck!