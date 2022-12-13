Realme 10, all the details of the rest of the range: 5G, Pro and Pro +

Further official advances have emerged on the other models of the family Realme 10, and it seems that there is a small twist regarding the maximum exponent, or the Pro Plus: the teasers of the company confirm that the design of the back will be completely similar to that seen on Realme 10 4G (which between the we have already reviewed), contrary to what China Telecom had anticipated just a few days ago. The Chinese operator must have noticed the error because he proceeded to delete the images.

Judging by the official teaser with Chinese actress and singer Yang Mi, Realme brand ambassador, the 10 Pro Plus variant will stand out from the basic one above all from the side edges, which will be curved both in front and behind. The finish also looks more iridescent, with a different treatment than what we’ve seen on the range base model. Realme also anticipated that the display will implement 2,160Hz local dimming technology, which is the highest seen in the industry; in addition, the device will have a particularly thin bottom edge (“chin”), just 2.33 mm.

Realme 10 Pro Plus will be unveiled in China on November 17th, and will be in good company: there will also be Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 5G. Let’s recap the supposed technical specifications of all three:

Realme 10 Pro Plus

Codename: RMX3687

Display: 6.7 “, FHD plus, OLED, 120 Hz, curved edges

SoC: unknown model, octa-core, max frequency 2.6 GHz, 5G modem (maybe Dimensity 1080 from MediaTek?)

RAM: 8 or 12 GB

Storage: 128 or 256 GB

Cameras:

Rear main: 108 MP

Rear secondary (ultrawide?): 8 MP

Rear secondary (depth? B / W? Macro?): 2 MP

Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Fast charging: 67W

Fingerprint scanner: integrated into the display

Measurements: 161.5 x 73.9 x 7.8mm, 172.5g

REALME 10 PRO

Codename: RMX3663

Display: 6.7 “, FHD plus, LCD, 120 Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8 or 12 GB

Storage: 128 or 256 GB

Cameras:

Rear main: 64 MP

Rear secondary depth ?: 2 MP

Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Fast charging: 67W

Fingerprint scanner: in the power button

Measurements: 163.69 x 74.18 x 8.12 mm, 190 g

REALME 10 5G