Pixel 3 and 3 XL, that’s not all: bonus update to make up for 3G shutdown

Google has discontinued the software support for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now last fall, when the latest security patches arrived provided for in the three-year policy. Then in February other patches arrived, surprisingly but not too much, because it is not the first time that Big G distributes a few more updates than expected, after which silence fell again. Until now: There’s another extra update in the rollout for 2018’s flagship Pixels.

It concerns the shutdown of 3G, a measure that has been talked about for some time and which is now starting to produce its first concrete effects also in Italy – TIM, for example, took action not even two weeks ago. The point is, if your smartphone doesn’t support the Voice over LTE you have major difficulties with the internet connection on call (you go to 2G) and you may also have problems with the phone calls themselves. Same thing in case of roaming.

PIXEL 3 AND PIXEL 3 XL ‘AWARDED’ BY GOOGLE

Google has released an update for the Pixel that introduces the VoLTE support, and it also included the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL who technically couldn’t have demanded anything if they hadn’t received it. But anyway, on the page where the reasons for this update are listed there are also the top of the range of 2018. On the same Italian page, but also in the German, French or UK one, however the two Pixel 3s are not listed it is not clear whether due to an oversight or because “ours” will not receive it.

However, it appears that it’s a build global: by accessing the section where Google publishes the factories and OTA images for the Pixel, the two are regularly listed, and next to the latest build there are no notes. Below are the direct links to the download of the factory image and the OTA for the two Pixels, which we do not recommend installing manually until the situation becomes clearer.

Build SP1A.210812.016.C2June 2022 for Pixel 3

Build SP1A.210812.016.C2June 2022 for Pixel 3 XL