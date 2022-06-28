Google Drive now allows you to work with Office files offline

If you use Google Docs to edit the Word files that your work team sends you, it will help you to have the news that the latest update brings.

You will not only be able to edit the files from the Google Drive interface when you are connected to the internet, but you will also be able to work with them when you are offline. A dynamic that will also work for Excel and PowerPoint files.

How to work with Office files from Drive offline

One of the most practical functions that Google Drive offers is that it allows you to work with Office files from Docs, Presentations and Spreadsheets. So if a client or coworker sends us a Word (Excel or PowerPoint) file, we can review or edit it from our Google Drive account.

A system that is further improved, since a new feature is added to this dynamic. As the Google team mentions, from now on it is already possible to comment or edit Office files even when we are offline.

Yes, just like any Docs, Sheets, and Slides file, we can work with Office files when we’re not connected to the internet. So, for example, while we travel we can work on an Excel from the Spreadsheets, and wait for the changes to be synchronized when we have a connection again.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will work, as long as we already have the Office files in editing mode. On the other hand, remember that to activate offline access you need to install the “Google Documents Offline” extension.

And then you can enable offline mode from Google Drive settings so that all recent files are included. Or you can activate it on a specific archive from File >> Archive offline access.

This update will come to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google accounts.