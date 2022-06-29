Nothing Phone (1): prices and black version appear

- Advertisement -

Nothing Phone (1) it has already been sold, even if technically it still does not have a price: the new brand of Carl Pei, the founder of OnePlus, has in fact chosen a particular way to place the first 100 units, putting them up for auction. And in fact, until the official presentation on July 12, the smartphone, despite its particular transparent back cover, will retain even more of a gray area.

It’s not the finish though clearbut a pass up Geekbench of the device to have made us peek under the body, revealing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + SoC flanked by 8 GB of RAM. And thus, in essence, confirming that Nothing Phone (1) is a phone that points to the mid-range: to really understand how attractive it can be in that crowded area of ​​the market, it is therefore crucial to know the price. If the uniqueness of the design will charge too much for the spec then it may not be enough to drive sales; if instead it should be an additional factor with a price list aligned with the reference range, then Nothing Phone (1) could make sense.

THREE VERSIONS AND PRICES, TWO COLORS

All speculation until the company will definitively remove the veil on Nothing Phone (1). But while we wait on the net, advances are popping up precisely on the price and on the different configurations of the device, including a possible black color variant that we had not yet seen up to now.

The basic variant, the one with 8 GB of RAM And 128GB of storage in India it should cost 31,000 rupees, or the equivalent of 370 euros while the version from 8 + 256 GB instead it would be positioned a little higher, at 32,000 rupees, that is 383 euros approximately. Finally the vertex version, with 12 GB of RAM And 256 GB of internal memorywill be the one with the largest price difference: 36,000 rupees, more or less 430 euros.

At this point it is worth making two clarifications. The first is that the figures reported are not yet official while the second has to do with the translation of these prices on our market: even if the information were real, in all probability in the West it will be necessary to spend a little more and in particular the difference between the version with 8GB of 128GB RAM and the 256GB one could increase proportionally, given that the hike in the Indian price is not represented by the simple conversion into euros.

NOTHING PHONE (1): WHAT WE KNOW

[mb_related_posts2]

Display: 6.55 “FHD + OLED, 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, flat screen

6.55 “FHD + OLED, 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, flat screen SoC: Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 778G Memory: 8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, 12 + 256GB

8 + 128GB, 8 + 256GB, 12 + 256GB Connectivity: 5G

5G User interface: NothingOS based on Android 12

NothingOS based on Android 12 Cameras: Front: 32 MP Rear: 50 MP main 8 MP, presumably ultra wide

Battery: 4,500mAh, 33 watt fast charge + wireless charging