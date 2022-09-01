OPPO Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Pad Air: Technical specifications and price

- Advertisement -

OPPO today announced the launch of the new series OPPO in Europe, as well as the new tablet prices/">OPPO Pad Air and IoT products for the European market.

Since its launch in early 2019, OPPO has shipped more than 80 million Reno devices worldwide, and as of Q3 2021, the OPPO Reno series has ranked No. 1 globally among “smartphone families of the new age”.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno8 5G

Lto the latest generation of products, OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno8 5G, They feature two flagship Sony sensors, including the 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor for the front camera, which allows users to take sharper selfies in low-light conditions, and the 50MP IMX766 sensor in the main camera.

- Advertisement -

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU OPPO’s own development, enabling unique videography capabilities. MariSilicon X supports 4K Ultra Night Video recording for ultra-clear, brighter, and sharper night-time video, as well as 4K Ultra HDR Video to preserve detail in both highlights and shadows.

The inclusion of 80W SUPERVOOCTM on OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno8 5G allows users to charge the 4500 mAh battery to 50% in about 10 minutes and 100% in about 30 minutes. With Battery Health Engine, series devices OPPO Reno8 maintains up to 80% of its original capacity after 1600 full charge cycles, which is twice the industry standard (800 cycles).

The new OPPO Reno8 series features a streamlined design which integrates both the camera module and the back cover in one body providing a sensation of maximum softness in the hand.

- Advertisement -

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is the slimmest Reno series phone to date, with only 7.34mm thick and a very light weight of only 183g, and will be available in color variants Glazed Green Y Glazed Black.

For his part, the OPPO Reno8 5Gweighing only 179 g and 7.67 mm thick, will be available in Shimmer Gold Y Shimmer Black and has the design OPPO Glowwhich provides a degraded appearance and which allows to reduce fingerprint marks.

- Advertisement -

Both OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno8 5G feature high refresh rate AMOLED displays, while OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has the slimmest bezels of any Reno product to date, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

The combination of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC chipsetthe ultra-conductive cooling system, along with fast 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, turns to OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G in the most powerful reindeer in history. In addition, OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G offers industry-leading sustained performance without overheatingwhich guarantees a more stable and permanently fluid gaming experience.

OPPO Reno8 5G For his part, he presents the MediaTek Dimension 1300 SoC chip and it is equipped with the superconducting vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling system to improve the performance of the cooling itself.

OPPO Pad Air, the first OPPO tablet in Europe

OPPO has also released OPPO Pad Air, the company’s first tablet available in Europe. Powered by mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 680OPPO Pad Air features a 10.36-inch 2K display with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

At just 440g in weight and 6.94mm thin with a metal body, the tablet is remarkably light yet compact at the same time. Also, his impressive 7100 mAh battery offers more than 10 hours of continuous video consumption.

Availability and price

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G: It will be available from August 31 at the OPPO e-commerce and in the main distribution channels by €799. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G, for a limited time, will come with a exclusive launch pack Composed of OPPO Enco X2 headphones and a liquid silicone protective case.

It will be available from August 31 at the OPPO e-commerce and in the main distribution channels by OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G, for a limited time, will come with a Composed of OPPO Enco X2 headphones and a liquid silicone protective case. OPPO Reno8 5G: available from August 31 at the e-commerce of OPPO and in the main distribution channels by €549 . OPPO Reno8 5G, for a limited time, will come with a exclusive launch pack Composed of OPPO Enco Free2 headphones and a liquid silicone protective case.

available from August 31 at the e-commerce of OPPO and in the main distribution channels by . OPPO Reno8 5G, for a limited time, will come with a Composed of OPPO Enco Free2 headphones and a liquid silicone protective case. OPPO Pad Air 64GB: available from August 31 for €299.

available from August 31 for OPPO Pad Air 128GB: available from August 31 for €349



