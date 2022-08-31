OPPO Reno8, beware, big crush for the start of the school year!

The OPPO is making its grand entrance into the French market. Accompanied by the OPPO Reno8 Pro and OPPO Reno8 Lite, it sets a new standard at this price while positioning itself over time with its enduring battery, fast charging and 3-year warranty.

OPPO has established itself as one of the most important smartphone brands in the world and its Reno range is no stranger to the manufacturer’s success. Renowned for manufacturing mobiles with excellent performance, at an affordable price, and which last over time, the manufacturer is back with three new products: the OPPO Reno8 Pro, OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Lite.

The photo at the heart of the experience

More than ever, OPPO relies on photo quality to stand out from the competition. The OPPO Reno8 can notably count on a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with all-pixel omnidirectional phase detection autofocus, a function previously reserved for the most expensive smartphones. Its large 1/1.56-inch size and 1μm pixels (which can be doubled to 2μm using OPPO’s quadra binning algorithm) allow the device to capture more light and improve image clarity. pictures.

The smartphone also has ultra-wide-angle optics to widen the field of view in photos, and a macro lens to capture close-ups. For selfies, the OPPO Reno8 is strong with the integration of a brand-exclusive 32 MP Sony IMX709 front camera, capable of capturing 60% more light compared to an ordinary sensor and thus making it easier to take photos. view in low light.

Video enthusiasts are not left out. DOL-HDR technology helps improve video dynamic range for the perfect balance between brightness and shadows. And with Ultra Night Video mode, you can experience increased image quality, color expression and facial feature clarity, even in poor light conditions.

OPPO has paid particular attention to portrait mode, whether in photo or video, day or night. Work has been done on both hardware and software to increase the imaging power and achieve stunning portraits.

Spectacular performance

The OPPO Reno8 also stands out thanks to a new, much more powerful chip, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, which gives it much better performance than its predecessor. This SoC guarantees the smartphone fluidity in all circumstances when browsing or playing. The storage space is also doubled, from 128 to 256 GB, to store all applications, games, photos, videos and documents without worrying about running out of space.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO Reno8 benefits from the latest wireless standards to minimize latency, increase speeds and enjoy the best experience. It is Bluetooth 5.3 compatible for connection to accessories (headphones, smartwatch…) or file transfer and Wi-Fi 6 for faster navigation and downloads.

The smartphone is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, which offers better autonomy and is more enduring over time. It has passed DXOMARK’s battery test protocol, which guarantees a battery life of up to 2 days in moderate use. The battery has been tested to maintain 80% of its capacity after 1600 charge cycles, which is double the standard usually practiced. And thanks to fast and secure SUPERVOOC charging ™ 80W, the OPPO Reno8 goes from 0 to 100% battery in just 28 minutes.

A premium design

The OPPO Reno8 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz for better fluidity of the image and animations. Above all, the panel is integrated into the chassis so as to cover 90.8% of the front of the smartphone, a high rate which allows better immersion and ultra-thin borders. The high-end design of the mobile is based on a polymer with OPPO Glow coating, which gives the smartphone a unique and original aesthetic.

If you opt for the OPPO Reno8 Pro, you go even further in premium with hot-forged glass at over 800° with icy effect. This model also offers a larger screen, 6.7 inches, HDR10+ compatible and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is also equipped with an even more powerful SoC, the Dimensity 8100 Max, and an additional chip Marisilicon X whose role is to improve the processing of HDR and low-light videos. Thanks to this component, the OPPO Reno8 Pro is able to use the Ultra Night Video function in 4K quality. The smartphone also produces better quality sound thanks to the integration of super linear stereo speakers.

The OPPO Reno8 Lite is attractive with its low price, which does not prevent it from offering interesting services. Among other things, we can cite its 64 MP photo sensor and its Portrait Pro mode, its gigantic autonomy allowing you to use the smartphone for two days without recharging it or its fast recharge to gain a day of autonomy in 30 short minutes. We also appreciate the little attention from OPPO, which has thought of integrating a 3.5mm jack to connect wired audio accessories.

The introductory offer

From August 31 to September 14, 2022 inclusive, OPPO is offering an introductory offer for the acquisition of a smartphone from the OPPO Reno8 series. For any purchase of an OPPO Reno8 or an OPPO Reno8 Pro, high-end Enco X2 wireless headphones, developed in partnership with Dynaudio and worth 199.99 euros, are offered. If you prefer the OPPO Reno8 Lite, you can get free Enco Free2 wireless headphones with active noise reduction, which are sold for 99.99 euros.

