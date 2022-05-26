Official Oppo Pad Air: in China it costs nothing and has balance | Prices

As announced by the company in recent days, Oppo Pad Air it’s official. It arrived in China together with the Oppo Reno8 range and as for smartphones only time will tell us if Pad Air will also be marketed in our country. It would certainly represent a valid alternative in the Android tablet market, thanks to a technical data sheet that seems proportionate to the selling price.

Compared to its older brother Oppo Pad, official since the end of February, the Air variant is cheaper, but the Chinese company’s operation appears to be well done because targeted waivers, that is, that they do not impact too much on the user experience. There are, of course, a less powerful chip and less fast memories (and abundant but there is the microSD), the display drops in resolution, refresh rate and diagonal while remaining on acceptable levels, the cameras are less defined (but on a tablets have relative importance) and the battery does not lose too much in capacity.

In all this Oppo Pad Air keeps stereo sound with four speakers and Dolby Atmos, has Bluetooth 5.1, the latest ColorOS with specific optimization for tablets, also based on Android 12, and an attractive price. Also there is support for the Oppo Pencil pen, useful for designers or for those who want to have a familiar tool to hold to take notes or write down something, and the physical Bluetooth keyboard, as well as specific features dedicated to children. In short, it is the classic business tablet soft or “from the sofa” not to ask too much in terms of gaming.

In China, starting point for Oppo Pad Air fixed on the equivalent of 180 euros for the 4 + 64 GB access variant, and almost 240 euros for the 6 + 128 GB one. For pre-orders there are discounts on all configurations, with the “base” going down to 150 euros. We look forward to understanding if it arrives in Europe, and of course at what prices.

OPPO PAD AIR – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS