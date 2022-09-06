Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have leaked colors, memory options and more details

Update (09/06/22) – JB

The Xiaomi 12T line is getting closer and closer to its official launch and a leak published by Paras Guglani revealed more of the devices. According to information raised by the leaker, smartphones should be presented later this month. In addition, the Xiaomi 12T should be sold in two options, both of which have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T Pro model will have variants with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal . The two smartphones should be sold in three color options: Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver and Clear Blue. Now, talking a little more about smartphone specifications, the Xiaomi 12T Pro should draw attention for having a 200 MP main camera (ISOCELL HP1), with the 12T variant using the 108 MP option. On the processor front, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 should be exclusive to the 12T Pro, with the Dimensity 8100 Ultra mentioned for the 12T. Rounding out the set are fast wired charging up to 120W on the 12T Pro and native Android 12 on both.

Update (10/08/22) – JB

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro: specs, release forecast and prices emerge in leak

As it prepares to announce the second generation of its foldable smartphone, Xiaomi has also been working on the launch of the Xiaomi 12T range. This Wednesday (10), leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore published a series of information about the devices. According to the leaker, the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro to be released in mid-October and will have 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage in the standard variant. In addition, they will be sold in three color options: blue, silver and black. When it comes to pricing, the 12T will sell for between 600 and 620 euros (~R$3,144 and R$3,248), while the 12T Pro variant comes out of the box with prices between 800 and 820 euros (~R$4,192). and BRL 4,300). In the field of technical specifications, Xiaomi 12T can be announced with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset, 108 MP rear camera, 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro. On the other hand, the 12T Pro has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor and 5,000 mAh battery with up to 120W charging. Both still have a 6.67-inch OLED screen and a rate of 120 Hz, in addition to Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface.

Update (08/03/22) – JB

Xiaomi 12T has Dimensity 8100 Ultra and beefed up specs in new leak

According to rumors, the Xiaomi 12T line should hit the market soon and the main specifications of the devices are being published ahead of time. This is the case of the standard model data sheet. - Advertisement - According to Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 12T should be announced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that has a rate of 120 Hz and support for HDR10+, in addition to FHD+ resolution and a hole for the 20 MP front camera. already the processor chosen by brand will be the Dimension 8100 Ultraand it must work together with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera set, the Xiaomi 12T should be announced with 108 MP main lens8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro. Rounding out the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W charging, Android 12 running under MIUI 13 and also support for stereo sound. For now, there is no official release date.

Update (01/08/22) – JB

Xiaomi 12T has Dimensity 8100 Ultra, 108 MP camera and other details revealed

The Xiaomi 12T range is getting closer and closer to its official launch and this weekend a new leak confirmed a number of specifications of the standard variant. According to the folks at Xiaomiui, the 12T should be announced with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset. The processor is mounted at 5 nm and is an improved version of the standard model, and it should work together with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. On the back, the user should find three cameras. The main sensor is the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 and it should work with the 8 MP Samsung S5K4H7 and 2 MP macro. For selfies, the consumer must have a 20 MP Sony IMX596 camera. The Xiaomi 12T must also have a 120 Hz OLED screen that has an integrated fingerprint reader, the battery must be up to 5,000 mAh and support 120W charging. For now, the manufacturer does not say when the Xiaomi 12T will be announced, but rumors indicate that it should hit the market in September.

Update (07/05/22) – JB

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro: chipsets are confirmed in new leak

After making the 12S line official, Xiaomi is now focusing on the launch of the Xiaomi 12T models. Taking advantage of this change in focus by the Chinese, the well-known Kacper Skrzypek revealed the processors of each model. According to the leaker, the Xiaomi 12T is codenamed “Plato” and will be released with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultrathat is, the same SoC that equips smartphones like the OnePlus 10R and the realme GT Neo 3. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T Pro bears the codename “diting” and brings the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 as a great highlight. With that, we now know that the FCC certified model is not the standard variant, but the most powerful smartphone in the world. line. To refresh the memory, the FCC confirmed the presence of a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone still has 120W charging and Android 12 with MIUI 13. Sources working with Xiaomi indicate that the Xiaomi 12T line should hit the market during the third quarter of this year. To be even more specific, between the months of July and September. Thus, we guarantee that new details of the devices should end up leaking over the next few weeks.

Update (29/06/22) – JB

Xiaomi 12T has specifications confirmed in FCC certification

As well as the Xiaomi 12S line, the Chinese manufacturer is also preparing to launch two models that carry the letter T. This Wednesday, the Xiaomi 12T was found in the FCC database from United States. According to the regulatory agency, this smartphone is numbered 22071212AG, and it will be announced with 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band WiFi, GPS and NFC. In addition, the device will be sold with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. However, like other members of the Xiaomi 12 family, the 12T will not support a MicroSD card. The official sheet is below:

Despite revealing some basic specs, the FCC has yet to publish the rest of the Xiaomi 12T details. Even so, taking into account a previous leak, we should still expect from this smartphone a 120 Hz AMOLED display that has FHD+ resolution. already the processor will be Sanapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1while the battery must support fast charging up to 120W. The rear camera set has not yet had its specs revealed. Finally, there’s Android 12 running underneath the proprietary MIUI 13 interface, but there’s still no official release date for the Xiaomi 12T. In any case, the company should hold an event on July 4th to announce the 12S family.

Original text (27/06/22)

Xiaomi 12T has Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and other specifications revealed in a leak

In addition to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model and two more variants with the letter S, Xiaomi also intends to expand the Xiaomi 12 line by adding the letter T to two more devices. This weekend, the well-known Mukul Sharma revealed the main specifications of the Xiaomi 12T variant. According to the leaker, this smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processorand it can have versions of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. Despite not revealing the resolution of the smartphone’s sensors, Sharma says that the main camera should have the presence of OIS as a great highlight.