OnePlus confirms the arrival of the OnePlus 10T in a tweet

- Advertisement -

We have been hearing for a long time that oneplus-11-pro-leaks-indicate-return-of-partnership-with-hasselblad-and-snapdragon-8-gen-2/">OnePlus will launch a new flagship smartphone: OnePlus 10T 5G.

There have been many leaks and rumors about the phone and a recent information claimed that the OnePlus 10T will make its debut on August 3. Now, a new from the brand finally that the next OnePlus flagship will be called OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus has published this message on social networks that suggests that the launch of the OnePlus 10T is imminent.

- Advertisement -

The OnePlus 10T has been seen in the Geekbench benchmark database with a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16GB of RAM. This implies that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s first phone to come with 16 GB of RAM.

Last week, the upcoming OnePlus flagship appeared on the 3C certification website which revealed that it will support the 160W fast charge. It is rumored that it will come equipped with a 4,800mAh battery.

If the leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus 10T will sport a panel of 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Full HD + resolution and a centered perforated notch. It is said to offer a triple rear camera setup including a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS support, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 2 MP macro.

It will launch in two color options: Jade Green and Moonstone Black. The smartphone is said to come with the same camera module design as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

- Advertisement -



