The best commands for Alexa if you have a Fire TV player

One of the things that the latest versions of Amazon’s Fire TV offer is the possibility of using the voice assistant Alexa to make it much easier to use. It is possible that you do not know how to make the most of this possibility, something that we are going to show you. And, surely, you will find something that fits you perfectly.

To execute the most useful voice commands for Alexa to get the most out of Fire TV (or a TV with Amazon’s operating system, Xiaomi recently launched one in Spain), what you have to do is have a echo speaker. Failing that, and also more recommended, is to use a remote control for the player that offers said functionality -and which does not lack a microphone for it-.

Sync Alexa with the media player

This is essential to be able to use the voice assistant from all computers that are compatible with this Amazon tool. Otherwise, no matter how much you say, nothing will be executed. You can perform the operation from the browser or the Alexa app, we recommend that you use the latter, since everything is quite simple. Do the following:

Access the Settings and then the TV and Video section, which is where you have to take the following steps to complete the process. Access here.

In the list that you see on the screen you will see the Alexa skill in the first position, click on it. Then, use the blue button called Link my Alexa device. Select the player you want to sync.

Smart Life

Once this is done, you are done and you can repeat it for all the Fire TVs you have at home.

The best Alexa commands for Fire TVs

Now you can use the voice to perform many actions with the player without having to use your hands at all and, by extension, the remote control that this accessory includes. This is the ready with the options that we think are most useful at the moment (new possibilities keep appearing, so keep experimenting):

Alexa watch from the beginning

alexa summarize

alexa back off

Alexa show me -episodes/seasons-

Alexa fast-forward -time-

Alexa return -time period-

Alexa jump forward -time period-

Alexa, pause for

Alexa search -title-

Alexa search -title/genre-

Alexa play this movie

Alexa plays the trailer

alexa next episode

Alexa, play -movie or series-

Alexa, play

Alexa show me -tv shows/movies- with -actor-

amazon

It is important to note that, in the case of having a SmartTV With Amazon’s operating system, you can use additional commands to manage the use of the television. Here are some examples for you to discover its power:

Alexa, turn Fire TV on/off

Alexa, mute Fire TV

Alexa, open the TV guide

Alexa, switch to Comedy Central -or another channel-

Alexa, adjust the volume -from 0 to 10- on Fire TV

Alexa, volume up/down on Fire TV

Alexa, switch to HDMI 2 -or another video input-