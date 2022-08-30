Realme Watch 3 Pro has leaked rendering and specs with AMOLED screen

Update (08/30/2022) – MR

The Watch 3 was launched in July as a successor to the Watch 2. It has significant improvements such as Bluetooth calling, IP68 certification and up to 7 days of battery life. The manufacturer should soon present a more expensive version, the Realme Watch 3 Pro. The website 91mobiles obtained a and its supposed specs.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro must have a square shape and a silicone strap. The screen is slightly curved and there is a physical button on the right side. In rendering, it is also possible to see display information such as time, steps and calories burned. Check out:

In the specifications, the smart watch should have screen that will offer low power consumption and long battery life. In terms of size, the display should be 1.78 inches with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, in addition to a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Realme Watch 3 Pro was expected to be announced in August, along with the Realme 9i 5G cell phone, but that didn't happen. Among other highlights, it should come with GPS and have Bluetooth calling. In terms of price, it will certainly be more expensive than the standard version. For comparison, the realme Watch 3 hit the market costing LOL. 3,499 (R$ 225). There is no forecast for its release, but rumors suggest that it will be made official in the coming weeks.

Realme Watch 3 Pro will have AMOLED screen and bluetooth voice call

realme is in full swing with its launches and, after announcing the release date of the much-anticipated realme 9i 5G — on August 18 — it also started promoting the new smartwatch model, the realme Watch 3 Pro, which will succeed the Watch 2 Pro, launched last year in India. The image released in the teaser indicates that the device will have a metal body and will only have a button attached to the right side, with Bluetooth voice calling features and GPS support. The realme Watch 3 Pro will replace the predecessor's LCD screen and will have a large AMOLED screen. Precisely for this differential, the model is expected to be a little more expensive than the realme Watch 2 Pro, which cost LOL. 4999 (BRL 321).