OnePlus 11 Pro: leaks indicate return of partnership with Hasselblad and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Last week we saw that the next mobile from should be one of the first in the world with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Today new information about this device is arriving through the collaboration between the portal Smartprix and On . Both report big news for the OnePlus 11 Pro, which should have cameras created in collaboration with .

According to today’s sources, the OnePlus 11 Pro should be announced at the beginning of 2023 or even have an early debut for the end of 2022, if the company intends to increase sales of the top of the line with the Christmas offers. In addition, the leaked images still show that this model should mark the return of the collaboration with Hasselblad, which was interrupted with the OnePlus 10T.

Other details revealed by the renders also include a circular rear module with 3 cameras, rounded edges and a hole in the upper left corner to house the front camera. Only for a short time: 50 percent discount on all video courses at the heise Academy We also noticed that the OnePlus 11 Pro should mark the return of the slider to volume mode, which should certainly please users who criticized the removal of this component on the OnePlus 10T. Anyway, it's worth remembering that these are the first leaked images of the smartphone, so we expect more information to be revealed in the coming weeks or months to confirm or disprove today's details.

Original article (09/08/2022) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: OnePlus should be one of the first to launch a cell phone with a new chip

The OnePlus 10T was announced in August with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and now rumors that the manufacturer is already planning to launch a new phone with Qualcomm’s next high-end processor: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The information comes from the Digital leaker Chat Station from the Weibo social network.

In the publication, the insider says that the next top of the line from OnePlus will have the chip identified by the model SM8550, which should be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be presented by Qualcomm in November 2022 at the Snapdragon Summit.

Digital Chat Station also says that the phone should be announced by OnePlus at the end of 2022, setting it up as one of the first in the world with the new chip. It is speculated that the device could be named as OnePlus 11 or OnePlus 11 Pro, if the Chinese keep the same order as the current generation.

There is also the possibility that the model will be launched first in the Asian market, with expanded availability for India and the global market in the following months, so expectations remain high regarding devices with Qualcomm's next processor. What do you expect from OnePlus' next release?

