OnePlus Ace, the Racing Edition surprises in the leak: distorted design

We are used to seeing special versions of smartphones with even important aesthetic differences, and OnePlus is certainly one of the manufacturers that more – and better – has accustomed us to these variants: the Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is a recent and particularly successful example.

Normally, however, these are variations on the theme, with different and exclusive finishes and colors for the body. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition instead, it seems that he will go further, presenting a very different design compared to the OnePlus Ace launched in China in late April. A different look, yet very familiar at the same time.

WHERE HAVE I SEEN YOU ALREADY?

The image shared by 91mobiles which anticipates the appearance of the device (you can find it below, on the left) shows a square photo module which houses four circles (one simply reads “64 MP”) e very closely resembles OnePlus 10 Pro.

Left, OnePlus Ace Racing Edition; right, OnePlus 10 Pro: the aesthetic similarities are evident.

This similarity of the Racing Edition to the 10 Pro flagship highlights how OnePlus Ace occupies the place of what should have been called OnePlus 10R, exactly as predicted by the rumors.

However, the edges also change, which do not seem flat like those of the standard Ace, and the finish of the back cover, which this time offers a new solution, with a homogeneous and opaque gray texture created with a particular processing, which gives the idea of ​​a porous material.

In support of the leak of 91mobiles then there are other official images of the device: those you see below, taken from the database of the certification body for the Indian market TENAA where the device appeared at the end of April under the initials PGZ110: sign of an imminent launch.

Now, however, the mysterious smartphone has a precise identity, which was difficult to predict considering the important aesthetic differences with the standard version: that of OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

As for the hardware, the expected specifications speak of a 6.59-inch Full HD + display, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage, triple rear camera (64 + 8 + 2 MP), a selfie 16MP cam and a 4,890mAh battery.