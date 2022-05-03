OnePlus Nord Buds, new headphones with height autonomy and knockdown price

OnePlus has just surprised us at its latest presentation event by launching TWS headphones at a real knockdown price. We talk about the OnePlus Nord Budsnot to be confused with the recently introduced OnePlus Buds N, a cheap alternative that is perfect for going to the gym.

For this they have IP55 certification to provide the OnePlus Nord Buds with resistance to dust and waterin addition to an autonomy that reaches 30 hours thanks to its charging case.

This is how the new OnePlus Nord Buds are

On an aesthetic level we find a TWS model which is committed to a design similar to that of Apple’s AirPods, but with much smaller rods. Note that the OnePlus Nord Buds offer gesture control so you don’t have to take out the phone at any time.

Design of the OnePlus Nord Buds one plus

Regarding the acoustic landscape that they will offer, each pair of headphones has some 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers to deliver deeper bass and a clearer soundscape.

surprise the support for Dolby Atmos, something that we did not expect in such cheap headphones. Of course, the OnePlus Nord Buds they do not have noise cancellation since the manufacturer had to cheapen in some aspect to adjust the price.

They have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and OnePlus Fast Pair that will allow you to link these new headphones with your phone in a few seconds. At the level of autonomyto say that OnePlus promises that its new headphones offer up to 7 hours of uninterrupted music, in addition to being able to extend this time up to 30 hours thanks to the OnePlus Nord Buds charging case.

Availability and price of the OnePlus Nord Buds

At the moment, the new OnePlus headphones have been presented in India at a price of 2999 rupees, about 36 euros to change. Without a doubt, a very attractive price for helmets that want to become an excellent option to consider if you are looking for a product with these characteristics at a moderate price.

Taking into account that they are resistant to water, they are a perfect model to go to train, for example. Of course, at the moment they are only available in India and we do not know if the company intends to launch them in other markets. Although, taking into account that previous models have arrived in our country, we can think that sooner rather than later we will be able to buy the OnePlus Nord Buds in Spain. Its price? Surely they will not exceed 45 euros when they arrive in Europe.

