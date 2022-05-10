Google Pixel: what updates will arrive in 2022

Pixel smartphones are always on the front line to receive software updates, whether it is new versions of the operating system to be tested in preview (developer preview and beta versions), feature drops that improve pre-existing features and monthly security patches. Among information already confirmed (see Android 13 development roadmap) and predictions on the usual modus operandi of the Mountain View house (see the monthly patches), it is possible to trace the possible roadmap of updates for the Pixels in the coming months: from the one in progress until next December.

SUPPORTED PIXELS

All devices from the Pixel 4 to the future Pixel 7 will benefit from it; Pixel 3a and 3a XL will receive a final update in July.

Google Pixel 4 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm

5.7 inches – 2200×1080 px Google Pixel 4 XL 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm

6.3 inches – 3040×1440 px Google Pixel 4a 69.4 x 144 x 8.2 mm

5.81 inches – 2340×1080 px Google Pixel 5 70.4 x 144.7 x 8.1 mm

6 inches – 2340×1080 px Read more Samsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

Google Pixel 4a 5G 74 x 153.9 x 8.2 mm

6.2 inches – 2340×1080 px Google Pixel 5a 73.7 x 154.9 x 7.6 mm

6.34 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

Assuming that the information below is subject to changes during construction, the round of Pixel updates could be structured as follows:

MAY

Google System Update and Android Security Bulletin

Android 12 QPR3 beta 3

Android 13 beta 2 (the new version could debut at the Google I / O to be held next Wednesday and Thursday)

JUNE

Google System Update and Android Security Bullettin

Android 12 QPR3

Android feature drop (new for Google app)

Android 13 beta 3

JULY AUGUST

Google System Update and Android Security Bullettin

Android 13 beta 4

SEPTEMBER OCTOBER

Stable version release of Android 13: supported smartphones from Pixel 4 to Pixel 7

OCTOBER / NOVEMBER

Google System Update and Android Security Bullettin

DECEMBER

Google System Update and Android Security Bullettin

Android 13 QPR1

Android Feature Drop (new for Google apps)

In the immediate future, the next appointment with the evolution of Pixel devices is set for Wednesday: on the occasion of the Google I / O, the officialization of the Pixel 6a should arrive.