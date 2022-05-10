Samsung Galaxy S23, rumors insist: “There will be a 200 megapixel sensor”

We are still at the dawn of rumors about Galaxy S23, but a rough picture is already beginning to take shape. A few days ago news came from Korea about a construction technique borrowed from electric cars capable of raising the energy density of batteries by 10%, while now ETNews details another Announcements which could debut on the next top of the Samsung range.

The company is said to have worked on one 200 megapixel camera for the Galaxy S23, the Isocell HP3 about which news had arrived a few days ago. The first phase, that of the project, Samsung Electronics would have finished it then would have taken the phase two that of selection of suppliers. Some are so to speak obvious: Samsung Electro-Mechanics, for example, which according to the rumor will produce 70% of the components to be made, while the remaining 30% will be in the hands of Samsung Electronics itself and its partners.

So they do more and more insistent rumors about the adoption of a 200 megapixel sensor on the top of the range at the beginning of 2023. Although the Isocell HP1 with the same number of pixels was ready for a while, Samsung has kept it out of the scope of the current Galaxy S22. The rumors of these days propose the use of the successor on the Galaxy S23, the Isocell HP3 at the center of the rumors spread by ETNews.

The fact that evaluations on the choice of suppliers are underway in the Seoul headquarters increases the likelihood that HP3 will be used on the next top of the range: if production starts as soon as it seems, the times to have enough of them for the S23, at least for the Ultra variant, they would be correct.

On the differences between the current 200 MP sensor and the next little is known: it seems that the major ones will concern the algorithms used for image processing, but there is still a lot to discover. There is no shortage of time, so we will definitely return to the topic.