It’s official: These manufacturers will update to Android 13 in 2022

Google has today released 13 for Pixel devices and has also announced the smartphone brands that will receive this version of Android later this year.

Starting today, Android 13 is available for download on compatible Pixel devices via OTA and manual flashing.

Before the end of the year, Google has announced that Android 13 will come to devices from the following phone :

Samsung

ASUS

nokia

iQOO

Motorola

one plus

Oppo

Realme

Sharp

Sony

Techno

Live

Xiaomi

In February, Google released the first developer preview build of Android 13. After that, Google released a series of test builds for developers and users.

In parallel, the Android 13 beta was also announced for various third-party manufacturers. Earlier this month, the Android 13 beta has opened up for big supporters like Samsung.



