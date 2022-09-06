HomeMobileAndroidIt's official: These manufacturers will update to Android 13 in 2022

It’s official: These manufacturers will update to Android 13 in 2022

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Abraham
anroid 13.jpg
anroid 13.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google has today released android 13 for Pixel devices and has also announced the smartphone brands that will receive this version of Android later this year.

Starting today, Android 13 is available for download on compatible Pixel devices via OTA and manual flashing.

Before the end of the year, Google has announced that Android 13 will come to devices from the following phone manufacturers:

  • Samsung
  • ASUS
  • nokia
  • iQOO
  • Motorola
  • one plus
  • Oppo
  • Realme
  • Sharp
  • Sony
  • Techno
  • Live
  • Xiaomi
- Advertisement -

In February, Google released the first developer preview build of Android 13. After that, Google released a series of test builds for developers and users.

In parallel, the Android 13 beta was also announced for various third-party manufacturers. Earlier this month, the Android 13 beta has opened up for big supporters like Samsung.

The Realme X50t 5G appears in the Google Play Console with the Snapdragon 765 on board and FullHD + screen


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

New Netflix ad-supported account details appear, and you won’t like them…

If you are one of those who are waiting for the arrival of accounts...
Android

Android 13 clears clipboard content after one hour

Google officially released the Android 13 update for the Pixels a few days ago....

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.