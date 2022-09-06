The deployment of Android 13 begins: It is already coming to the Pixel

- Advertisement -

Google has been preparing the release of android-13-first-starting-with-china/">Android 13 since the first public beta in April, and today the stable version is finally available to the general public.

Android 13 is to Pixel devices now, and it has also been officially released on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Later this year, it will come to phones from manufacturers like Samsung, Asus, HMD Global, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

The most visible improvement in Android 13 is the Extension of Material You color customization to third-party appsapp-level language settings, better privacy controls, and improved multitasking.

Android 13’s expanded color scheme matches the wallpaper of your choice in all third-party apps. Until now, app color customization was only supported by Google apps.

Another important change in Android 13 is the possibility of set the language for each individual app. This means that you can now easily switch languages ​​within an application without affecting the system level, which is very useful if you speak two different languages.

There’s also a photo selector that allows you to select which photos you want to share with each app, so you don’t have to expose your entire media library.

Android 13 also protects your clipboard from unauthorized access. Additionally, you can prevent apps from sending unwanted notifications by setting this preference immediately after download.

Soon you will be able to copy text and media from your Android phone and paste it on another device. That’s not the only multitasking feature available in Android 13: your tablet’s taskbar has been updated and you can now drag and drop any app from your library in split-screen mode.

Android 13 also goes big on big screens, expanding on features introduced with Android 12L to improve the user experience on large-screen devices, including tablets and foldable phones.

On the other hand, Android 13 brings Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio support, which promises high-fidelity audio without compromising battery life. The operating system also introduces an updated media player tailored to today’s music playback, more sleep mode customizations, and a better distinction between palm and stylus registration on tablets.



