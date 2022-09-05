Google is unable to keep a secret: the Pixel 7 Pro appears in full detail in a video

There is not much left for it to see the light and itself already showed a large part of the Pixel 7 a few months ago, but we still do not know them completely. Or almost, that a last filtered video of the Google Pixel 7 Pro shows in the packaging of the phone, its design and some of its features: aims to become one of the stars of the fall.

The thing about Google and the leaks of its devices is worthy of study, the company misses the news long before they are presented. We saw it with the Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 6, for example: we knew mobile phones long before they were official. To alleviate this problem, Google is getting used to anticipate future releases well in advance; without implying to tackle the filtered devices, of course.

A look at…

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A, review: SPECTACULAR CAMERA in a SMALL MIDDLE RANGE

Curved screen and very similar to the Pixel 6 Pro

There is not much that can surprise us in design since Google itself was in charge of anticipating the Pixel 7 Pro on May 11. At that moment it became clear to us that the rear face repeated the prominence of the phone: side-by-side photographic module of the mobile and a triple combination of cameras that pointed high.

The cameras appeared leaked in July: the Google Pixel 7 Pro would have the same main sensor as the Pixel 6, the 50 megapixel Samsung GN1. The Sony IMX381 would be in charge of obtaining the panoramic shots together with the wide-angle lens. And the Samsung GM1 would take over the telephoto accompanying the specific set of lenses.

After all the data shown by Google and leaked, now comes a video unboxing the Pixel 7 Pro. Courtesy of Gadget BD, the video, recorded in Bangladesh, reveals the minimal packaging of the phone along with the double-sided glass design with glossy black finish for the back (maybe too bright). The photo module dominates that face with a color contrast for the fringe. Hopefully Google has solved the “flare” and scratch problems, so characteristic of the Pixel 6.

Lol, someone already unboxed a real, retail ready Google Pixel 7 Pro 😅 I’m so looking forward to seeing something other than this black color. https://t.co/Bl8Lnn65yI pic.twitter.com/fIpZ0YBTmi — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 3, 2022





The unbox confirms the screen with curved edges of the Google Pixel 7 Projust like its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, already treasured. In principle, the panel would be identical: a Samsung Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels and a high refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. The diagonal should be close to the 6.7 inches.

We do not know the definitive date of presentation. Continuing with the usual strategy in Google, The Pixel 7 should see the light in October. And they would not go on the market alone, since the Google Pixel Tablet would also be among the new devices. We will see if a true evolution with respect to the Pixel 6 ends up becoming apparent: according to the leaks, it does not seem that this will be the case.

